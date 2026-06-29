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Bronze for Izzy Clements at World Rowing Cup in Lucerne

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Izzy Clements took bronze at Lucerne on Saturday. Photo Credit: Conor Lyall. Image provided by Rowing Ireland.

Izzy Clements claimed Ireland’s first medal at the World Rowing Cup on Saturday when taking bronze in the Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls.

Mexico’s Kenia Lechuga Alanís, winner of the opening World Cup in Seville, led from the first strokes in her pink boat and was never challenged for gold.

Behind her, Clements held second place for much of the 2,000 metres. She rowed with assurance as the field stretched behind the dominant Mexican leader.

In the closing metres, however, the Netherlands’ Van Vliet edged into silver, leaving the Irish sculler with bronze and Ireland’s first podium finish of the regatta.

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Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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