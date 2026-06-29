Bronze for Izzy Clements at World Rowing Cup in Lucerne

Izzy Clements claimed Ireland’s first medal at the World Rowing Cup on Saturday when taking bronze in the Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls.

Mexico’s Kenia Lechuga Alanís, winner of the opening World Cup in Seville, led from the first strokes in her pink boat and was never challenged for gold.

🚩 A-FINAL : Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls 🥇 Kenia Lechuga Alanis, Mexico 🇲🇽

🥈 Femke Van De Vliet, Netherlands 🇳🇱

🥉 Isobel Clements, Ireland 🇮🇪#WRCLucerne #WorldRowingCup pic.twitter.com/oihgYvy6ty — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) June 27, 2026

Behind her, Clements held second place for much of the 2,000 metres. She rowed with assurance as the field stretched behind the dominant Mexican leader.

In the closing metres, however, the Netherlands’ Van Vliet edged into silver, leaving the Irish sculler with bronze and Ireland’s first podium finish of the regatta.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com