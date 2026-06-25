Dublin v Galway Preview: All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final – History, Form, Team News and Prediction

Match Details

Fixture: Dublin v Galway

Dublin v Galway Competition: All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final Venue: Croke Park

Croke Park Date: Sunday

Sunday Live on: RTÉ

Team News

Championship So Far

Dublin

Dublin 2-16 Wicklow 2-14

Dublin 0-20 Louth 0-10

Westmeath 2-28 Dublin 0-26 (after extra-time)

Louth 4-18 Dublin 1-24

Dublin 1-24 Cavan 0-16

Dublin 2-26 Donegal 2-22 (after extra-time)

Galway

Galway 1-20 Leitrim 2-12

Roscommon 3-21 Galway 2-22

Galway 3-21 Kildare 0-17

Galway 3-21 Westmeath 2-21

Recent Championship Meetings

2025: Dublin 1-18 Galway 2-14

2024: Galway 0-17 Dublin 0-16

2018: Dublin 1-24 Galway 2-12

1983: Dublin 1-10 Galway 1-8

1976: Dublin 1-8 Galway 0-8

Head-to-Head

Key Statistics

Galway defeated Dublin 0-20 to 1-15 in Round 7 of the Allianz Football League this season.

Galway have scored 3-21 in three of their four championship games this year.

Roscommon also scored 3-21 against Galway in the Connacht Final.

Dublin have scored six goals and conceded ten in six championship matches.

Galway have scored nine goals and conceded seven in four championship games.

Ger Brennan is leading Dublin into an All-Ireland quarter-final for the first time in his debut season as manager.

Páraic Joyce reaches his third All-Ireland quarter-final as Galway manager, having previously beaten Armagh in 2022 and Dublin in 2024.

League and Championship Record in 2026

Dublin: Played 13, Won 6, Lost 7.

Played 13, Won 6, Lost 7. Galway: Played 11, Won 6, Drew 2, Lost 3.

Prediction

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Dublin and Galway renew one of Gaelic football’s great rivalries on Sunday when they clash in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-finals at Croke Park. The sides meet in the championship for the third successive season after producing two memorable encounters over the past 12 months. Galway finally ended a 90-year wait for a championship victory over Dublin when they edged the Dubs 0-17 to 0-16 in last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final, becoming the first side to eliminate Dublin from the quarter-final stage since 2009. Dublin responded by defeating Galway 1-18 to 2-14 in last year’s All-Ireland group stage meeting at Pearse Stadium. Sunday’s meeting promises another fascinating contest between two counties with genuine ambitions of lifting the Sam Maguire Cup. Dublin needed extra time to overcome Donegal in one of the games of the championship, while Galway have been one of the competition’s most potent attacking sides.This preview will be updated immediately after both managers confirm their starting XVs.Played 6, Won 4, Lost 2.Played 4, Won 3, Lost 1.Dublin and Galway have met 12 times previously in the championship. Dublin hold a 9-3 advantage, but Galway have enjoyed success in two of the last three meetings. Before last year’s quarter-final victory, Galway had not beaten Dublin in the championship since 1933. Dublin’s championship victories came in 1922, 1942, 1958, 1963, 1974, 1976, 1983, 2018 and 2025.Very little separates these two teams. Galway have developed into one of the most dangerous attacking sides left in the championship, while Dublin showed against Donegal that they remain capable of producing big performances when the pressure is highest. Galway’s ability to consistently hit high scores gives them confidence, but Dublin’s experience, depth and composure in Croke Park cannot be underestimated. Expect another tense, physical contest that could once again be decided by a single score in the closing minutes.Galway by 2 points.