Leinster v Lions URC Quarter-Final Preview, Team News And Betting Angle

Leinster v Lions URC Quarter-Final Preview: Team News, Stats And Betting Angle

James Lowe is set to make his 100th Leinster appearance as Leo Cullen names his side for Saturday night’s BKT United Rugby Championship quarter-final against the Fidelity SecureDrive Lions at the Aviva Stadium.

The game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1.

Caelan Doris captains Leinster from number eight, with six changes to the matchday squad from the Investec Champions Cup final. Lowe returns to the side after equalling Shane Horgan’s all-time Leinster try-scoring record of 69 tries in his last outing.

Big Talking Point

Wow.

Ciarán Frawley being left out of the 23 is a very strange call unless there is an injury issue involved. Someone at Leinster may end up regretting not giving him a proper run at 10 over the last two years.

The Lions should be a lot more confident after seeing this Leinster starting team. Leinster are still packed with quality, but with Sam Prendergast and Luke McGrath starting at half-back, and Frawley not involved, there is definitely a betting angle here.

The handicap is Lions +15, and that looks huge based on this team news.

Recent URC Form

Leinster Last Six URC Matches

Glasgow Warriors 38-17 Leinster

Leinster 36-19 Scarlets

Ulster 21-29 Leinster

Benetton 29-26 Leinster

Leinster 31-7 Lions

Leinster 68-14 Ospreys

Lions Last Six URC Matches

Lions 54-17 Edinburgh

Lions 42-26 Dragons

Lions 54-12 Glasgow Warriors

Lions 33-21 Connacht

Leinster 31-7 Lions

Munster 24-17 Lions

The Lions have lost their last two matches in Ireland, but before that they had put together a seriously impressive run, including big home wins over Glasgow, Connacht, Edinburgh and Dragons.

Head-To-Head

25 February 2022: Leinster 21-13 Lions

15 April 2023: Lions 36-39 Leinster

20 April 2024: Lions 44-12 Leinster

26 October 2024: Leinster 24-6 Lions

09 May 2026: Leinster 31-7 Lions

Leinster have won four of the five URC meetings between the sides, with the Lions’ only win coming in Johannesburg in April 2024.

Key Match Stats

This is Leinster’s eleventh successive appearance in the URC play-offs.

Leinster have won all five URC quarter-finals they have played, with all five taking place in Dublin.

Leinster’s only defeat in their last five URC matches was away to Benetton.

The Lions have reached the URC play-offs for the first time.

The Lions’ last eight URC matches have all been won by the home team on the day.

The Lions’ only victory in ten visits to Ireland was a 38-14 win over Connacht in March 2024.

The only away victory in this fixture was Leinster’s 39-36 win in Johannesburg in April 2023.

Top Scorers This Season

Leinster

Top try scorer: Joshua Kenny – 9 tries

Scott Penny – 5 tries

Tommy O’Brien – 5 tries

Top points scorer: Harry Byrne – 67 points

Sam Prendergast – 56 points

Joshua Kenny – 45 points

Ciarán Frawley – 27 points

Lions

Top try scorer: Ruan Venter – 7 tries

Henco van Wyk – 6 tries

Francke Horn – 5 tries

Sibabalwe Mahashe – 5 tries

Top points scorer: Chris Smith – 154 points

Ruan Venter – 35 points

Henco van Wyk – 30 points

Leinster Rugby Starting XV

1. A. Porter

2. D. Sheehan

3. T. Furlong

4. J. McCarthy

5. J. Ryan

6. M. Deegan

7. S. Penny

8. C. Doris (C)

9. L. McGrath

10. S. Prendergast

11. J. Lowe

12. J. Osborne

13. R. Ioane

14. J. O’Brien

15. H. Keenan

Replacements

16. G. McCarthy

17. A. Usanov

18. T. Clarkson

19. D. Mangan

20. J. van der Flier

21. J. Gibson-Park

22. H. Byrne

23. R. Henshaw

Match Details

Fixture: Leinster Rugby v Fidelity SecureDrive Lions

Competition: BKT United Rugby Championship Quarter-Final

Venue: Aviva Stadium

Kick-off: Saturday, 8pm

TV: TG4 and Premier Sports 1

Referee: Sam Grove-White

Verdict

Leinster should still win this game. Their pack is stacked, Doris captains the side, Lowe returns for a landmark 100th appearance, and the bench contains serious international quality in Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Harry Byrne and Robbie Henshaw.

However, this does not feel like a full-throttle Leinster selection. Frawley missing out is the eyebrow-raiser, and the Lions have enough power and attacking threat to stay within range if they start well.

Prediction: Leinster to win, but Lions +15 looks a big handicap.

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