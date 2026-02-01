Six Nations 2026 Betting Preview: Markets, Odds & Best Angles

Round 1 Match Betting (Handicaps)

France v Ireland (Thursday, 20:10)

Market: Handicap (1X2) France (-13): 10/11

10/11 Draw (France -13): 20/1

20/1 Ireland (+13): 5/6 Betting read: The number is big for a Six Nations heavyweight clash, which tells you the market expects France to win by at least two scores. The value question isn’t “France to win” — it’s whether -13 is too high or whether Ireland’s disruption makes a late fade likely. Angle: If you fancy Ireland +13, you’re backing a slow tempo, disciplined kick-exchange and a tight penalty count. If you fancy France -13, you’re backing scoreboard pressure and France’s ability to turn territory into points.

Italy v Scotland (Saturday, 14:10)

Italy (+9): 10/11

10/11 Draw (+9): 20/1

20/1 Scotland (-9): 10/11 Betting read: This is the tightest handicap of the opening set. Italy +9 is the “stay close at home” play; Scotland -9 needs them to finish properly rather than simply edge it. Angle: If you like Scotland, consider waiting to see if they start slowly — live markets often offer a better entry.

England v Wales (Saturday, 16:40)