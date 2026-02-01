HomeRugbyRugby IrishSix Nations 2026 Betting Preview: Markets, Odds & Best Angles
Six Nations 2026 Betting Preview: Markets, Odds & Best Angles

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
Quick Take

  • France v Ireland: France 10/11 with a -13 handicap; Ireland 5/6 with +13. Draw 20/1.
  • Italy v Scotland: Italy 10/11 with +9; Scotland 10/11 with -9. Draw 20/1.
  • England v Wales: England 10/11 with -29; Wales 10/11 with +29. Draw 22/1.
  • Outright Winner: France 8/11; England 5/2; Ireland 6/1; Scotland 12/1; Wales 55/1; Italy 125/1.

Round 1 Match Betting (Handicaps)

France v Ireland (Thursday, 20:10)

Market: Handicap (1X2)

  • France (-13): 10/11
  • Draw (France -13): 20/1
  • Ireland (+13): 5/6

Betting read: The number is big for a Six Nations heavyweight clash, which tells you the market expects France to win by at least two scores. The value question isn’t “France to win” — it’s whether -13 is too high or whether Ireland’s disruption makes a late fade likely.

Angle: If you fancy Ireland +13, you’re backing a slow tempo, disciplined kick-exchange and a tight penalty count. If you fancy France -13, you’re backing scoreboard pressure and France’s ability to turn territory into points.

Italy v Scotland (Saturday, 14:10)

  • Italy (+9): 10/11
  • Draw (+9): 20/1
  • Scotland (-9): 10/11

Betting read: This is the tightest handicap of the opening set. Italy +9 is the “stay close at home” play; Scotland -9 needs them to finish properly rather than simply edge it.

Angle: If you like Scotland, consider waiting to see if they start slowly — live markets often offer a better entry.

England v Wales (Saturday, 16:40)

  • England (-29): 10/11
  • Draw (-29): 22/1
  • Wales (+29): 10/11

Betting read: A 29-point handicap is the bookies calling Wales fragile and England powerful. The only real danger for England -29 is a second-half cruise once the result is secure.

Angle: If you want England, live betting can protect you from the “job done at 55 minutes” problem.

Outrights & Season-Long Markets

Six Nations Winner

Team Odds Betting note
France 8/11 Short for a reason: best-rated side + big home games.
England 5/2 Ceiling is high; consistency is the risk.
Ireland 6/1 Price reflects uncertainty; needs early results to shorten.
Scotland 12/1 The “perfect run” ticket.
Wales 55/1 Market has them struggling badly.
Italy 125/1 Very unlikely — priced accordingly.

Grand Slam Winner

Selection Odds Betting note
No Winner 7/5 Usually the smart default — five straight wins is rare.
France 6/4 If anyone does it, the market says it’s them.
England 7/2 Needs momentum and discipline across all five rounds.
Ireland 14/1 A long shot given the opener and uncertainty.
Scotland 30/1 Needs everything to break right.
Wales 425/1 Effectively off the board.

Triple Crown Winner

Selection Odds Betting note
England 5/6 Market assumes they handle Wales/Scotland; Ireland is the swing game.
No Winner 13/5 Priced tightly; needs multiple upsets.
Ireland 7/2 Only works if Ireland beat England — that’s the gatekeeper.
Scotland 13/1 A “big season” punt.
Wales 125/1 Market basically says no chance.

Player Markets

Top Try Scorer (Each Way: 1/4 odds, 5 places)

Player Odds Betting note
Louis Bielle-Biarrey 8/5 Short favourite: France’s attack generates volume.
Dan Sheehan 4/1 Set-piece tries travel; if Ireland score, he’s central.
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso 11/2 Needs England to click consistently.
Tommy Freeman 11/2 Same story: reliant on England’s rhythm.
Theo Attissogbe 7/1 France depth option if minutes stack up.
Gael Drean 15/2 Italy value if they produce tries rather than penalties.
Darcy Graham 9/1 Scotland form-dependent; needs a strong start.
Henry Arundell 9/1 Explosive, but relies on England creating space.

Six Nations Top Points Scorer

Player Odds Betting note
Thomas Ramos 4/7 Tees + France dominance = arithmetic bet.
George Ford 4/1 Live if England stay in the title hunt.
Finn Russell 5/1 Needs Scotland to win 3–4 games.
Sam Prendergast 11/1 Depends on starting role and full tee duties.
Harry Byrne 14/1 Minutes/role question makes it speculative.
Paolo Garbisi 22/1 Italy long shot: needs volume + tee share.

Player of the Championship

Player Odds Betting note
Antoine Dupont 3/1 Favourite for good reason — best player on best-rated side.
Dan Sheehan 11/2 Value if Ireland overperform and he racks up tries.
Finn Russell 15/2 Needs Scotland to be in the mix late.
Louis Bielle-Biarrey 15/2 Try-fest route if France dominate.
Henry Pollock 17/2 England candidate; requires standout impact across rounds.
Tommy Freeman 14/1 Big price; needs a signature tournament.
Thomas Ramos 14/1 Points machine; could drift into contention if France win it.
George Ford 16/1 Only if England win the title and he drives it.

Top Ireland Try Scorer (Each Way: 1/4 odds, 3 places)

Player Odds Betting note
Dan Sheehan 6/4 The “system” pick: lineout/maul and close-range.
Tommy O’Brien 11/2 Needs minutes and clean ball.
James Lowe 15/2 Value if fit and Ireland create width.
Jamie Osborne 9/1 Longer price; role-dependent.
Ronan Kelleher 10/1 Rotation risk, but hooks can land these markets.
Jacob Stockdale 13/1 Needs a finishing-heavy tournament.
Ciaran Frawley 14/1 Only if he’s a regular starter and gets opportunities.

Wooden Spoon

Team Odds Betting note
Wales 5/6 Market’s strongest opinion: Wales most likely to finish bottom.
Italy 11/10 The natural “save” bet if Wales nick a win.
Scotland 17/2 Only via disaster scenario.
Ireland 66/1 Effectively ruled out by the book.
England 100/1 Highly unlikely.
France 125/1 Not happening without chaos.

SportsNewsIRELAND Best Bets (From These Markets)

Best “Boring But Right”

  • Top Points Scorer: Thomas Ramos 4/7
  • Grand Slam: No Winner 7/5

Best Value Picks

  • Top Try Scorer (EW): Dan Sheehan 4/1 (each-way angle is the point)
  • Player of the Championship: Dan Sheehan 11/2 (if Ireland exceed expectations)

Round 1 Leans

  • France -13 (10/11) — the market is telling you Ireland’s disruption matters
  • Italy +9 (10/11) — home start in a game Scotland often win without blasting teams
  • England -29 (10/11) — strong lean, but better looked at in-play if England start slowly

Reminder: these are opinions, not guarantees. Stake smart and don’t chase steam just because a line has moved.

Disclaimer: 18+ only. Bet responsibly. If gambling is causing you problems, seek support.

SportsNewsIRELAND.com

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

