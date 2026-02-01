Six Nations 2026 Betting Preview: Markets, Odds & Best Angles
Quick Take
- France v Ireland: France 10/11 with a -13 handicap; Ireland 5/6 with +13. Draw 20/1.
- Italy v Scotland: Italy 10/11 with +9; Scotland 10/11 with -9. Draw 20/1.
- England v Wales: England 10/11 with -29; Wales 10/11 with +29. Draw 22/1.
- Outright Winner: France 8/11; England 5/2; Ireland 6/1; Scotland 12/1; Wales 55/1; Italy 125/1.
Round 1 Match Betting (Handicaps)
France v Ireland (Thursday, 20:10)
Market: Handicap (1X2)
- France (-13): 10/11
- Draw (France -13): 20/1
- Ireland (+13): 5/6
Betting read: The number is big for a Six Nations heavyweight clash, which tells you the market expects France to win by at least two scores. The value question isn’t “France to win” — it’s whether -13 is too high or whether Ireland’s disruption makes a late fade likely.
Angle: If you fancy Ireland +13, you’re backing a slow tempo, disciplined kick-exchange and a tight penalty count. If you fancy France -13, you’re backing scoreboard pressure and France’s ability to turn territory into points.
Italy v Scotland (Saturday, 14:10)
- Italy (+9): 10/11
- Draw (+9): 20/1
- Scotland (-9): 10/11
Betting read: This is the tightest handicap of the opening set. Italy +9 is the “stay close at home” play; Scotland -9 needs them to finish properly rather than simply edge it.
Angle: If you like Scotland, consider waiting to see if they start slowly — live markets often offer a better entry.
England v Wales (Saturday, 16:40)
- England (-29): 10/11
- Draw (-29): 22/1
- Wales (+29): 10/11
Betting read: A 29-point handicap is the bookies calling Wales fragile and England powerful. The only real danger for England -29 is a second-half cruise once the result is secure.
Angle: If you want England, live betting can protect you from the “job done at 55 minutes” problem.
Outrights & Season-Long Markets
Six Nations Winner
|Team
|Odds
|Betting note
|France
|8/11
|Short for a reason: best-rated side + big home games.
|England
|5/2
|Ceiling is high; consistency is the risk.
|Ireland
|6/1
|Price reflects uncertainty; needs early results to shorten.
|Scotland
|12/1
|The “perfect run” ticket.
|Wales
|55/1
|Market has them struggling badly.
|Italy
|125/1
|Very unlikely — priced accordingly.
Grand Slam Winner
|Selection
|Odds
|Betting note
|No Winner
|7/5
|Usually the smart default — five straight wins is rare.
|France
|6/4
|If anyone does it, the market says it’s them.
|England
|7/2
|Needs momentum and discipline across all five rounds.
|Ireland
|14/1
|A long shot given the opener and uncertainty.
|Scotland
|30/1
|Needs everything to break right.
|Wales
|425/1
|Effectively off the board.
Triple Crown Winner
|Selection
|Odds
|Betting note
|England
|5/6
|Market assumes they handle Wales/Scotland; Ireland is the swing game.
|No Winner
|13/5
|Priced tightly; needs multiple upsets.
|Ireland
|7/2
|Only works if Ireland beat England — that’s the gatekeeper.
|Scotland
|13/1
|A “big season” punt.
|Wales
|125/1
|Market basically says no chance.
Player Markets
Top Try Scorer (Each Way: 1/4 odds, 5 places)
|Player
|Odds
|Betting note
|Louis Bielle-Biarrey
|8/5
|Short favourite: France’s attack generates volume.
|Dan Sheehan
|4/1
|Set-piece tries travel; if Ireland score, he’s central.
|Immanuel Feyi-Waboso
|11/2
|Needs England to click consistently.
|Tommy Freeman
|11/2
|Same story: reliant on England’s rhythm.
|Theo Attissogbe
|7/1
|France depth option if minutes stack up.
|Gael Drean
|15/2
|Italy value if they produce tries rather than penalties.
|Darcy Graham
|9/1
|Scotland form-dependent; needs a strong start.
|Henry Arundell
|9/1
|Explosive, but relies on England creating space.
Six Nations Top Points Scorer
|Player
|Odds
|Betting note
|Thomas Ramos
|4/7
|Tees + France dominance = arithmetic bet.
|George Ford
|4/1
|Live if England stay in the title hunt.
|Finn Russell
|5/1
|Needs Scotland to win 3–4 games.
|Sam Prendergast
|11/1
|Depends on starting role and full tee duties.
|Harry Byrne
|14/1
|Minutes/role question makes it speculative.
|Paolo Garbisi
|22/1
|Italy long shot: needs volume + tee share.
Player of the Championship
|Player
|Odds
|Betting note
|Antoine Dupont
|3/1
|Favourite for good reason — best player on best-rated side.
|Dan Sheehan
|11/2
|Value if Ireland overperform and he racks up tries.
|Finn Russell
|15/2
|Needs Scotland to be in the mix late.
|Louis Bielle-Biarrey
|15/2
|Try-fest route if France dominate.
|Henry Pollock
|17/2
|England candidate; requires standout impact across rounds.
|Tommy Freeman
|14/1
|Big price; needs a signature tournament.
|Thomas Ramos
|14/1
|Points machine; could drift into contention if France win it.
|George Ford
|16/1
|Only if England win the title and he drives it.
Top Ireland Try Scorer (Each Way: 1/4 odds, 3 places)
|Player
|Odds
|Betting note
|Dan Sheehan
|6/4
|The “system” pick: lineout/maul and close-range.
|Tommy O’Brien
|11/2
|Needs minutes and clean ball.
|James Lowe
|15/2
|Value if fit and Ireland create width.
|Jamie Osborne
|9/1
|Longer price; role-dependent.
|Ronan Kelleher
|10/1
|Rotation risk, but hooks can land these markets.
|Jacob Stockdale
|13/1
|Needs a finishing-heavy tournament.
|Ciaran Frawley
|14/1
|Only if he’s a regular starter and gets opportunities.
Wooden Spoon
|Team
|Odds
|Betting note
|Wales
|5/6
|Market’s strongest opinion: Wales most likely to finish bottom.
|Italy
|11/10
|The natural “save” bet if Wales nick a win.
|Scotland
|17/2
|Only via disaster scenario.
|Ireland
|66/1
|Effectively ruled out by the book.
|England
|100/1
|Highly unlikely.
|France
|125/1
|Not happening without chaos.
SportsNewsIRELAND Best Bets (From These Markets)
Best “Boring But Right”
- Top Points Scorer: Thomas Ramos 4/7
- Grand Slam: No Winner 7/5
Best Value Picks
- Top Try Scorer (EW): Dan Sheehan 4/1 (each-way angle is the point)
- Player of the Championship: Dan Sheehan 11/2 (if Ireland exceed expectations)
Round 1 Leans
- France -13 (10/11) — the market is telling you Ireland’s disruption matters
- Italy +9 (10/11) — home start in a game Scotland often win without blasting teams
- England -29 (10/11) — strong lean, but better looked at in-play if England start slowly
Reminder: these are opinions, not guarantees. Stake smart and don’t chase steam just because a line has moved.