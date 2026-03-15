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Ireland U20 v Scotland U20 – Sunday, 3.15pm Virgin Media Park

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Image credit: @IrishRugby.

Ireland U20s play Scotland at Virgin Media Park in Cork on Sunday, with a 3.15pm kick-off.

The game will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.

With three consecutive victories this spring, Ireland are bidding to finish their Championship on a high against the Scots.

Head Coach Andrew Browne has named an unchanged backline from last weekend’s victory over Wales.

Noah Byrne, Derry Moloney and Daniel Ryan continue in Ireland’s back three.

James O’Leary and Rob Carney are the centres, with scrum-half Christopher Barrett once again partnering out-half Tom Wood in the half-backs.

In the pack, Max Doyle, Duinn Maguire and captain Sami Bishti are in the front row. Joe  Finn and Donnacha McGuire are named in the engine room. Josh Neill continues at blindside flanker, Ben Blaney is named at openside and Diarmaid O’Connell completes the Ireland starting team at number eight.

On the Ireland U20 bench, Lee Fitzpatrick, Christian Foley, Luke Murtagh, Dylan McNeice, Billy Hayes, James O’Dwyer, Charlie O’Shea and Johnny O’Sullivan are the replacements named.

Ireland U20s Team

15. Noah Byrne, 14. Derry Moloney, 13. Rob Carney, 12. James O’Leary, 11. Daniel Ryan,
10. Tom Wood, 9. Christopher Barrett.

1. Max Doyle, 2. Duinn Maguire, 3. Sami Bishti (captain), 4. Joe Finn, 5. Donnacha McGuire, 6. Josh Neill, 7. Ben Blaney, 8. Diarmaid O’Connell.

Ireland U20s Replacements

16. Lee Fitzpatrick, 17. Christian Foley, 18. Luke Murtagh, 19. Dylan McNeice, 20. Billy Hayes, 21. James O’Dwyer, 22. Charlie O’Shea, 23. Johnny O’Sullivan.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

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Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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