Leinster v Munster – Starting teams for the 2023 URC semi-final

Munster has made four personnel changes and two positional switches for their upcoming semi-final match against Leinster.

Keith Earls, who has recovered from his groin injury, returns to the team and will play on the flank alongside Shane Daly and Mike Haley. Meanwhile, Tadhg Beirne moves to the second row, and Jack Crowley takes the inside centre position, with Ben Healy and Craig Casey starting in the half-backs.

Captain Peter O’Mahony and Diarmuid Barron also return to the starting XV after coming through training this week.

Luke McGrath captain

On the other side, Leinster has named their starting team, with Luke McGrath as captain. Rónan Kelleher, who is returning from injury, will feature for the first time since January, while Michael Milne and Michael Ala’alatoa will pack down either side of him in the front row.

Robbie Henshaw and Charlie Ngatai will form the centre partnership, while Harry Byrne and McGrath complete the backline.

In the pack, Ryan Baird and Jason Jenkins form the heart of the pack for the second week in a row, with Max Deegan, Will Connors and Jack Conan in the back row.

Both teams will look to secure a win and advance to the URC final. The match will be officiated by Frank Murphy of the IRFU.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Jimmy O’Brien (69)

14. Tommy O’Brien (23)

13. Robbie Henshaw (76)

12. Charlie Ngatai (14)

11. Dave Kearney (185)

10. Harry Byrne (50)

9. Luke McGrath (194) CAPTAIN

1. Michael Milne (31)

2. Rónan Kelleher (45)

3. Michael Ala’alatoa (46)

4. Ryan Baird (52)

5. Jason Jenkins (16)

6. Max Deegan (97)

7. Will Connors (35)

8. Jack Conan (131)

16. John McKee (19)

17. Cian Healy (263)

18. Thomas Clarkson (26)

19. Joe McCarthy (18)

20. Josh van der Flier (126)

21. Nick McCarthy (61)

22. Ciarán Frawley (66)

23. Liam Turner (19)

Munster: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Neil Cronin, Rory Scannell, Alex Kendellen.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

