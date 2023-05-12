Connacht Rugby starting team to play Stormers in URC semi-final

1,215 total views, 1,215 views today

The Connacht management team has decided to field an unchanged 23 for their BKT United Rugby Championship Semi-Final clash against DHL Stormers, which will take place on Saturday in Cape Town at 3 pm Irish time.

The squad came through last week’s historic win in Belfast without any injuries, prompting Pete Wilkins and Andy Friend to retain the same starters and replacements.

Jack Carty will lead the team, with Tom Farrell making his 99th appearance for the side, and Jack Aungier set to earn his 50th cap for the province if he comes off the bench. A win for Connacht would see them reach a major final for the second time in their history, after their PRO12 success in 2016. The final will take place on Saturday, May 27th, at either Aviva Stadium or Thomond Park.

Director of Rugby Andy Friend spoke about the upcoming game, stating that the team is the clear underdog, but there is enormous belief in their ability. The coaches have presented a very clever game plan, and with the squad’s current confidence, there’s genuine excitement about the challenge and opportunity that tomorrow brings.

The Connacht Rugby matchday 23 vs DHL Stormers is as follows:

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS DHL STORMERS

Saturday 13th May, 15:00 Irish time @ DHL Stadium

Number/Name/Caps

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (221)

14. John Porch (79)

13. Tom Farrell (98)

12. Bundee Aki (126)

11. Mack Hansen (27)

10. Jack Carty (194) (C)

9. Caolin Blade (169)

1. Denis Buckley (227)

2. Dave Heffernan (181)

3. Finlay Bealham (188)

4. Josh Murphy (17)

5. Niall Murray (55)

6. Shamus Hurley-Langton (19)

7. Conor Oliver (62)

8. Cian Prendergast (46)

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (23)

17. Jordan Duggan (39)

18. Jack Aungier (49)

19. Oisín Dowling (43)

20. Jarrad Butler (113)

21. Kieran Marmion (229)

22. Tom Daly (77)

23. Byron Ralston (14)

