1,105 total views, 1,105 views today

Waterford’s Must-Win Game

Waterford is in a must-win situation as they aim to stay in contention for the All-Ireland. With two losses against Limerick and Cork, Davy Fitzgerald’s men need a victory to keep their hopes alive.

click for live scores on Waterford v Clare

Clare Bounces Back

Clare lost to Tipperary in their opening game but quickly bounced back with an impressive win over Limerick.

Last Five Championship Meetings

In the last five championship meetings between Waterford and Clare, the latter emerged victorious in four, while the former won one. Clare won their last four championship games against Waterford.

Top Scorers Championship 2023

Aidan McCarthy with 1-20 (0-10 frees, 0-3 ‘65s’) leads the scoreboard for Clare, followed by Mark Rodgers with 2-3 (0-1 s/l) and Tony Kelly with 0-4.

Meanwhile, for Waterford, Shane Bennett has scored 0-20 (0-16 frees, 0-1 ‘65’) and Dessie Hutchinson with 0-4.

Previous Results

Clare leads the series against Waterford with 20-12, while four games ended in draws. Waterford’s last win against Clare was in 2016.

Waterford has lost their last five Munster championship games, including their previous encounters with Limerick, Cork, and Clare last year. Waterford has not scored a goal in this year’s championship, with 0-19 against Limerick and 0-18 against Cork.

Starting teams for Waterford v Clare



In Conclusion

Both teams need a win for different reasons. Waterford aims to keep their hopes of staying in contention for the All-Ireland alive, while Clare aims to continue their winning momentum. It will be an exciting game, and fans can expect intense competition between these two great teams.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com