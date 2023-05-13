GAA Preview : Cavan v Laois – Starting teams and Live scores

By
JoeNa Connacht
-

 1,105 total views,  1,105 views today

SATURDAY: CAVAN v LAOIS, KINGSPAN BREFFNI, 4.45PM

Click here for live scores on Cavan v Laois 

Cavan beat Down, Fermanagh and Offaly to reach last year’s Tailteann Cup final where they lost by four points to Westmeath.

Laois lost their first round game to Westmeath by a point. Cavan lost to Armagh in this year’s Ulster quarter-final; Laois beat Wexford and lost to Dublin in Leinster.

Starting Teams

Cavan team to play Laois
Cavan team to play Laois

Laois team to play Cavan

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here