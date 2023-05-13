GAA Preview : Cavan v Laois – Starting teams and Live scores

1,105 total views, 1,105 views today

SATURDAY: CAVAN v LAOIS, KINGSPAN BREFFNI, 4.45PM

Cavan beat Down, Fermanagh and Offaly to reach last year’s Tailteann Cup final where they lost by four points to Westmeath.

Laois lost their first round game to Westmeath by a point. Cavan lost to Armagh in this year’s Ulster quarter-final; Laois beat Wexford and lost to Dublin in Leinster.

"Every game is a battle"@CavanCoBoardGaa's Raymond Galligan and @CLGLaois's Mark Barry sat down with us ahead of their Round 1 Tailteann Cup battle on Saturday. #TailteannCup #GAA pic.twitter.com/hUABdAALXj — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 11, 2023

Starting Teams

