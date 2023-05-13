GAA Preview : Meath v Tipperary – Starting teams and Live scores

1,204 total views, 1,204 views today

SATURDAY: MEATH v TIPPERARY, PAIRC TAILTEANN, 6.30PM

Meath are in the Tailteann Cup for the first time.

Tipperary lost to Carlow in their opening game last year.

Meath lost to Offaly in this year’s Leinster championship.

Tipperary beat Waterford and lost to Kerry in Munster.

"It's definitely not an easy group…" We were joined by @MeathGAA's Mathew Costello and @TipperaryGAA's Steven O'Brien to chat about their group and upcoming clash as the Tailteann Cup begins this weekend! #TailteannCup #GAA pic.twitter.com/gI9Rg6ecPA — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 12, 2023

Starting Teams

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com