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Galway v Kildare Preview: Starting Teams, Stats, Betting Odds & Prediction

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
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All-Ireland SFC Preview

Galway v Kildare: Starting Teams, Stats, Betting Odds & Prediction

Saturday 23 May 2026 | Pearse Stadium, Salthill | 7.30pm | Live on RTÉ2

Fixture

Galway v Kildare
All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round 1

Venue

Pearse Stadium
A historic first championship game under lights in Salthill.

Referee

Paul Falloon
Down official takes charge.

Galway Looking For A Response

Galway begin their All-Ireland series against Kildare on Saturday evening with plenty to prove after their narrow Connacht Final defeat to Roscommon. Pádraic Joyce’s side were edged out 3-21 to 2-22 in a thrilling provincial decider, but the bigger target remains very much alive.

The Tribesmen are clear favourites for this one, priced at 1/10, and the handicap line of Galway -8 shows the level of expectation around the home side. However, Galway have had issues in recent years when heavily fancied, so the performance will matter almost as much as the result.

There are four changes from the Connacht Final team. Cian Hernon, John Daly, Ciarán Mulhern and Matthew Tierney all come in, with Johnny McGrath, Kieran Molloy, Ryan Roche and Daniel O’Flaherty making way.

Key Galway angle: Damien Comer and Shane Walsh looked sharp against Roscommon, while Matthew Tierney and Cian Hernon returning to the starting side gives Galway a much stronger balance heading into the All-Ireland series.

Galway Starting XV

  1. Conor Flaherty
  2. Jack Glynn
  3. Cian Hernon
  4. Liam Silke
  5. Dylan McHugh
  6. John Daly
  7. Seán Kelly
  8. Paul Conroy
  9. John Maher
  10. Céin Darcy
  11. Ciarán Mulhern
  12. Cillian McDaid
  13. Robert Finnerty
  14. Matthew Tierney
  15. Shane Walsh

Kildare Starting XV

  1. Cian Burke
  2. Ryan Burke
  3. Mark Dempsey
  4. Harry O’Neill
  5. James McGrath
  6. Eoin Lawlor
  7. Brian Byrne
  8. Kevin Feely
  9. Brendan Gibbons
  10. Brian McLoughlin
  11. Darragh Swords
  12. Tommy Gill
  13. Ben Loakman
  14. Darragh Kirwan
  15. Eoin Cully

Championship Form

Team 2026 Championship Results
Galway Galway 1-20 Leitrim 2-12
Roscommon 3-21 Galway 2-22
Kildare Kildare 2-20 Laois 2-15
Westmeath 2-21 Kildare 0-23 AET

Galway’s championship record this year shows both attacking power and defensive vulnerability. They scored heavily against Leitrim and Roscommon, but conceding 3-21 in the Connacht Final will have annoyed the management team.

Kildare arrive as Tailteann Cup champions and gave Westmeath a serious battle in Leinster before losing after extra-time. They are improving, but this is a major step up in class.

Previous Championship Meetings

This will be only the sixth championship meeting between Galway and Kildare. Galway have won three of the previous five, with Kildare’s wins coming in 1919 and 1926.

Year Result
2018 Galway 0-19 Kildare 0-16
2000 Galway 0-15 Kildare 2-6
1998 Galway 1-14 Kildare 1-10
1926 Kildare 2-5 Galway 0-2
1919 Kildare 2-5 Galway 0-1

There is also a strong Pádraic Joyce connection. The Galway manager played full-forward in the 1998 All-Ireland Final and 2000 All-Ireland semi-final wins over Kildare.

Betting Odds & Market View

Galway are very short in the match betting at 1/10, which makes sense given the quality gap, home advantage and Kildare’s mixed 2026 form. The more interesting market is the handicap, where Galway are asked to cover -8 points.

Match Odds – Galway 1/10
Handicap – Galway -8
All-Ireland Outright – Galway 12/1
Kildare Angle- Massive underdogs

In the outright market, Galway are available at 12/1 for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship. That puts them behind Kerry, Donegal and Armagh in the market, but still very much in the chasing pack.

Team All-Ireland Outright Odds
Kerry 13/8
Donegal 4/1
Armagh 5/1
Galway 12/1
Roscommon 14/1
Dublin 20/1
Derry 25/1

Odds based on the market shown at time of writing. Prices can change quickly.

Where The Game Could Be Won

1. Galway’s Kickout Pressure

Galway were hurt badly by Roscommon’s short kickout strategy in the Connacht Final. If they allow Kildare the same easy exits, the Lilywhites can stay in the game longer than expected. Expect Galway to press higher and try to force turnovers early.

2. Comer And Walsh Inside

Damien Comer and Shane Walsh are Galway’s biggest match-winning threats. If Galway move the ball quickly and isolate them inside, Kildare could be in trouble. Galway will want goals, not just points.

3. Kevin Feely v Galway’s Middle Third

Kildare need Kevin Feely to have a huge game around midfield. Galway have serious power there through Paul Conroy, John Maher, Céin Darcy and Cillian McDaid, so Kildare cannot afford to be cleaned out on primary possession.

4. Galway’s Focus As Heavy Favourites

The danger for Galway is not quality. It is concentration. At 1/10, everyone expects them to win. The best version of Galway wins this by double digits. A loose, casual Galway performance gives Kildare belief.

Verdict

Kildare are better than their league record suggests and they will come west with nothing to lose. Their Tailteann Cup success has given them momentum, and they pushed Westmeath all the way in Leinster.

However, Galway have more scoring power, more proven championship players and a stronger bench. With the hurt of the Roscommon defeat still fresh, this feels like a game where Galway should start fast and look to make a statement.

The handicap is high, but if Galway get their kickout press right and Comer or Walsh hit form early, they are capable of covering it.

Prediction

Galway by 10 points

Predicted score: Galway 2-18 Kildare 0-14

Betting lean: Galway -8 handicap

Outright note: Galway at 12/1 remains interesting if they tighten defensively, but they need to show far more control than they did against Roscommon.

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