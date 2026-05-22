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All-Ireland Camogie Championships Step Up As 16 Counties Enter The Fray

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
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REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY All Ireland Camogie Minor B Championship Final Replay, MacDonagh Park, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary 4/5/2019 Laois vs Limerick Limerick goalkeeper Sarah Gillane Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championships

All-Ireland Camogie Championships Step Up As 16 Counties Enter The Fray

Following Offaly’s dramatic victory over Wexford in last Saturday’s opener, the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championships move up a gear this weekend, with senior, intermediate and junior action across the country.

16Counties in action
2Senior quarter-final spots
3Championship grades
1Live YouTube game

Senior Championship: Group 2 Takes Centre Stage

In the senior grade, the 2025 semi-finalists are seeded in Group 1, which begins in a fortnight. That leaves Group 2 in the spotlight this weekend, where six teams are battling for two All-Ireland quarter-final places.

With Offaly already off the mark, Clare, Dublin, Kilkenny and Limerick will all be looking to make the perfect start.

Clare v Dublin

Group 2
Saturday, 2pm
Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg

These sides met in last month’s Centra Camogie League Division 1B final, where Clare came out on top by 3-11 to 0-17.

Eugene Foudy’s side also pushed Waterford to extra-time in Munster, a clear sign of progress after losing to the Déise by ten points last summer.

Lorna McNamara was the star of that league final win, hitting 2-6, and Clare will again look to her scoring power.

Dublin, meanwhile, will feel they have a point to prove after a frustrating Leinster final defeat to Wexford, where a nine-point half-time lead disappeared before the Model County won in extra-time.

Kilkenny v Limerick

Group 2
Saturday, 3:30pm
UPMC Nowlan Park
Live on Camogie Association YouTube

Kilkenny have enjoyed a busy month across the grades, winning an All-Ireland minor crown and also featuring in U23A and U16A finals.

The seniors suffered a shock Leinster semi-final defeat to Wexford, but they will still see themselves as frontrunners in Group 2.

Limerick have been difficult to read in 2026. They narrowly missed out on a Division 1B final place before suffering a heavy Munster semi-final defeat to eventual winners Tipperary.

A statement performance on Nore-side would transform their summer.

Live Stream

Kilkenny v Limerick will be shown live on the Camogie Association’s YouTube channel at 3:30pm on Saturday.

Intermediate Championship Fixtures

The Glen Dimplex Intermediate Championship promises to be one of the most intriguing competitions of the summer.

Group Fixture Time Venue
Group 1 Kerry v Down 2pm Sunday Austin Stack Park
Group 1 Derry v Antrim 3:30pm Sunday Doire Trasna
Group 2 Laois v Carlow 3:30pm Sunday Laois Hire O’Moore Park
Group 2 Meath v Westmeath 3:30pm Sunday Donaghmore-Ashbourne

Antrim are widely tipped to go all the way after an impressive Division 1A league campaign, which included a major away win over Cork.

Kerry, last year’s beaten finalists, will also fancy their chances as they host Down in a repeat of the 2025 semi-final.

Laois will look to build on last year’s Premier Junior success, while the all-Leinster Group 2 should be tightly contested.

Junior Championship Returns

The Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Junior Championship returns for 2026, with Mayo, Louth, Monaghan and Donegal all fielding teams.

Fixture Time Venue
Mayo v Louth 3:30pm Saturday Tooreen
Monaghan v Donegal 3:30pm Saturday Clontibret

Mayo defeated Monaghan in the Division 3B final earlier this year and will hope to add further silverware this summer.

Monaghan, meanwhile, return with a senior team for the first time in 15 years, adding another strong storyline to the junior championship.

Weekend Verdict

The senior spotlight falls firmly on Group 2, where Clare and Dublin could produce one of the games of the weekend, while Kilkenny will be expected to respond strongly after their Leinster setback.

At intermediate level, Antrim carry serious expectation, Kerry remain dangerous, and Group 2 looks wide open. The return of the junior championship also adds welcome depth to a busy Glen Dimplex All-Ireland weekend.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

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