Clare v Dublin

Group 2

Saturday, 2pm

Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg

These sides met in last month’s Centra Camogie League Division 1B final, where Clare came out on top by 3-11 to 0-17.

Eugene Foudy’s side also pushed Waterford to extra-time in Munster, a clear sign of progress after losing to the Déise by ten points last summer.

Lorna McNamara was the star of that league final win, hitting 2-6, and Clare will again look to her scoring power.

Dublin, meanwhile, will feel they have a point to prove after a frustrating Leinster final defeat to Wexford, where a nine-point half-time lead disappeared before the Model County won in extra-time.