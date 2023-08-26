Major winners Adam Scott & Danny Willett set for Irish Open

With the Horizon Irish Open at the K Club from September 6-10 fast approaching, it has been confirmed that Adam Scott and Danny Willett will both participate in the tournament.

The two major champions will tee it up alongside fellow Major champions Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Pádraig Harrington at the Horizon Irish Open.

Scott, who won the Masters Tournament in 2013, three years before Willett claimed the coveted Green Jacket in 2016, will also be making his 250th DP World Tour appearance that week.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Ireland to play in the Horizon Irish Open,” said Scott. “We’re coming up to a very exciting time in the DP World Tour season and I’m excited to play in front of the Irish crowds again after a few years.”

Adrian Meronk, the defending champion, will tee it up at The K Club alongside two-time Ryder Cup player Tyrrell Hatton and PGA TOUR winners Séamus Power and Tom Hoge. Hoge ranked 44th on the Official World Golf Ranking, will be making his first appearance in a regular DP World Tour event next month.

Poland’s Meronk will defend his title in the company of a number of Ryder Cup hopefuls, including the Højgaard twins, Nicolai and Rasmus, and Yannik Paul, with Luke Donald, also set to tee it up at The K Club, making his six Captain’s Picks on the Monday of event week.

Meronk made history at last year’s Horizon Irish Open as he became the first player from Poland to win on the DP World Tour. He has since won his second and third DP World Tour titles, with all three of his victories coming at national opens – the Horizon Irish Open, ISPS HANDA Australian Open and DS Automobiles Italian Open.

Last year, he added his name to a roll of honour that includes the likes of Seve Ballesteros, McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Nick Faldo, Colin Montgomerie, Harrington and José María Olazábal.

The Horizon Irish Open returns to The K Club this year for the first time since 2016, when McIlroy won his first professional title on Irish soil. The prestigious venue, which hosted the Ryder Cup in 2006, will also host the Irish Open in 2025 and 2027, when the tournament will celebrate its 100th anniversary the same year as Ireland hosts The Ryder Cup at Adare Manor.

There will be live music at the conclusion of play on Saturday and Sunday, with chart-toppers Scouting for Girls taking to the main stage on Saturday September 9 and The Stunning, from Galway, bringing festivities to a close after the final putt has dropped on Sunday September 10.

All tickets have sold out for Sunday September 10, with General Admission tickets selling fast for Saturday’s third round.

