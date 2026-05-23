Preview – Gstaad Heads Irish 2,000 Guineas Field At The Curragh

Gstaad Heads Irish 2,000 Guineas Field At The Curragh

Gstaad will face nine rivals in Saturday’s Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh as Aidan O’Brien’s colt looks to go one place better than his Newmarket Classic run.

The son of Starspangledbanner has yet to finish outside the first two in his career and arrives in Ireland after chasing home Bow Echo in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, where he was beaten two and three-quarter lengths.

That run came after a brilliant juvenile campaign, which was crowned by victory in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. He now carries strong favourite status as O’Brien seeks a record-extending 13th win in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and a first since 2023.

Aidan O’Brien Pair Lead Ballydoyle Challenge

Gstaad will be joined by stablemate Neolithic, who has won two of his six career starts. However, Hawk Mountain, who extended his winning sequence in the Group 3 Prix de Guiche at Chantilly, was not declared.

Charlie Appleby will rely on Distant Storm, who was third behind Gstaad at Newmarket. The Godolphin runner, winner of last season’s Group 3 Somerville Tattersalls Stakes, finished eight lengths behind Gstaad in that Classic trial and now gets another chance to close the gap.

Buick Suspension Opens Door For Loughnane

With William Buick serving a six-day suspension for overuse of the whip on Caballo De Mar in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot, Billy Loughnane takes the ride on Distant Storm. Jamie Spencer partners Appleby’s other runner, Pacific Avenue.

Karl Burke, who has made a flying start to the season and already passed the £1 million prize-money mark in Britain, sends over Alparslan. The Greenham Stakes winner is among the more interesting challengers at double-figure odds.

Thesecretadversary, fifth in the Newmarket 2,000 Guineas and a Group 3 winner, also takes his chance for a race that looks centred around whether anything can seriously trouble Gstaad.

Confirmed Runners And Riders

Horse Jockey Alparslan Sam James Bamako Beach Colin Keane Distant Storm Billy Loughnane Go Just Do It Dylan Browne McMonagle Gstaad Ryan Moore Neolithic Wayne Lordan Pacific Avenue Jamie Spencer Power Blue David Egan Take Charge Star Ben Coen Thesecretadversary Seamie Heffernan

Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas Betting

Race: Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas

Time: 3.40pm

Track: Curragh

Date: Saturday

4-9 Gstaad

Gstaad 4-1 Distant Storm

Distant Storm 8-1 Thesecretadversary

Thesecretadversary 12-1 Alparslan

Alparslan 33-1 Power Blue

Power Blue 40-1 Go Just Do It

Go Just Do It 50-1 Bamako Beach

Bamako Beach 66-1 Neolithic

Neolithic 66-1 Pacific Avenue

Pacific Avenue 100-1 Take Charge Star

Verdict

Gstaad sets a clear standard on form and brings the strongest Classic profile into the race. Distant Storm has ground to make up, while Thesecretadversary and Alparslan look the most interesting each-way alternatives. However, if Gstaad runs to his Newmarket level, he should take plenty of beating.

Prediction: Gstaad to win, with Alparslan capable of outrunning his odds.

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