Roscommon set to appeal Cregg red card – Highlights of New York win

Roscommon set to appeal Cregg red card after dominant New York winRoscommon are expected to appeal the straight red card shown to Daire Cregg during their emphatic Connacht Senior Football Championship opening round victory over New York. The Rossies cruised to a comfortable 5-22 to 1-10 win at Gaelic Park, but the dismissal of Cregg in the first half proved to be the only blemish on an otherwise dominant display. Cregg was sent off by referee Brendan Cawley following an incident involving New York’s Eoghan McElligott, leaving Roscommon to play a significant portion of the contest with 14 men. Despite that setback, the Connacht side had more than enough quality to see out the game with ease. As it stands, the red card would rule Cregg out of Roscommon’s upcoming provincial semi-final clash with Mayo later this month — a major blow given his importance to the team. However, Roscommon manager Mark Dowd indicated after the game that the county are set to challenge the decision, with an appeal expected in the coming days.
Speaking after the match, Dowd acknowledged the incident as the only negative from an otherwise comprehensive performance. Roscommon’s attacking firepower was on full display in the Bronx, as they overwhelmed New York with a clinical and relentless scoring return. The Connacht side built a commanding lead early on and never looked in danger, even after going a man down. The victory sets up a mouth-watering semi-final showdown with Mayo, but much of the focus in the coming days will centre on whether Cregg is available for that crucial tie. If the appeal is unsuccessful, Roscommon will be forced to plan without one of their key players against a Mayo side that will provide a far sterner test than New York. For now, the Rossies can reflect on a job well done in their championship opener — but the outcome of the disciplinary process could yet have a significant bearing on their Connacht campaign.
All over in the @ConnachtGAA Quarter Finals and the Rossies are through to face Mayo@gaanewyork_ 1-10@RoscommonGAA 5-22— The GAA (@officialgaa) April 12, 2026
Watch the highlights here 👉🎥 #NYvROS pic.twitter.com/eQr2QiZoLP