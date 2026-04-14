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McGeeney admits Armagh were below par despite dramatic extra-time win over Tyrone

Garth Kenny
By Garth Kenny
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Kieran McGeaney

McGeeney admits Armagh were below par despite dramatic extra-time win over Tyrone

Kieran McGeeney admitted Armagh were far from their best despite securing a dramatic 1-17 to 1-16 extra-time victory over Tyrone in their Ulster Senior Football Championship preliminary round clash at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds. The Orchard County needed every ounce of resolve to get over the line against their old rivals, with Conor Turbitt landing the decisive late point after a tense and bruising encounter. Armagh were also forced to dig deep after Darragh McMullen was sent off for a second yellow card in the closing stages of normal time. Speaking afterwards, McGeeney was honest in his assessment of the performance and conceded it had been one of Armagh’s poorest displays of the season.
“We weren’t great, to be honest I thought it was probably our worst performance of the year,” McGeeney told RTÉ.
Even so, the Armagh boss was pleased by the resilience his side showed when the game was in the balance, particularly after going down to 14 men for a significant period of extra-time.
“In saying that, it would have been easier to put the heads down. We were down to 14 men for a big part of the game in extra-time. “The most important part is the fellas dug really deep and you have to be proud of them in that regard. They’re not playing well and being able to work out a game, especially against Tyrone. “It wasn’t our best performance, but definitely showed a lot of character.”
While Tyrone came into the championship under pressure following an underwhelming Allianz Football League Division Two campaign, McGeeney said he never expected anything other than a fierce contest. Armagh and Tyrone have built up a fierce rivalry over the years, and McGeeney said he had warned beforehand that the tie would be decided by the finest of margins.
“I’ve never played against Tyrone where it hasn’t gone down to the wire. I was telling everybody this week it’ll be down to a one-point game, a two-point game. “I suppose all the experts know better but we’re delighted to come out of it; showed real composure,” he added.
The result sends Armagh into the next stage of the Ulster championship, but McGeeney will know there is plenty of room for improvement if his side are to make a serious impact over the coming weeks. For all the quality within the Armagh panel, this was a day when grit and nerve mattered more than fluency. Against a Tyrone side that refused to go away, the All-Ireland champions had to scrap for every score and every possession. In the end, Turbitt’s late intervention proved decisive, ensuring Armagh survived a major scare and kept their provincial ambitions alive.

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