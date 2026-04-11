The clubs with the most Champions League titles in history

The Champions League has been running since 1955, and in that time, only 24 clubs have ever won it.



If you follow the sports betting odds each season, you will notice the same handful of names appearing at the top of the market year after year, and history explains exactly why. Here is a look at the clubs who have collected the most titles since the competition began.

Real Madrid – 15 titles

Nobody else comes close. Real Madrid won the first five editions of the European Cup back–to–back between 1956 and 1960, and they have never really stopped. Their most recent triumph came in 2024 when they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley, with goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr sealing yet another European crown in front of a global audience.

The most iconic moment in their modern run was arguably the 2022 final against Liverpool, where Vinicius Jr scored the only goal at the Stade de France in Paris, but it was the manner in which they eliminated Manchester City, Chelsea, and Paris Saint Germain in the knockouts that truly captured the imagination that year, a run that had sports predictions pointing toward them as favourites long before the final was even in sight. They remain the benchmark every other club is measured against, and no club in world sport has dominated a single competition across such a sustained period of time.

AC Milan – seven titles

Milan’s seven titles span six decades, from their first in 1963 through to their last in 2007, when they beat Liverpool 2-1 in Athens in a final that felt like poetic justice after Liverpool had overturned a three-goal deficit to beat them on penalties in Istanbul two years earlier. They were the dominant force in European football across two separate eras, first in the late 1980s and early 1990s under Arrigo Sacchi and Fabio Capello, and then again in the early 2000s under Carlo Ancelotti, who would go on to win three more titles with Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool – six titles each

Bayern and Liverpool sit level on six titles apiece, though they arrived at that number in very different ways. Bayern’s most recent win came in 2020, when they dismantled every opponent they faced during the pandemic-era tournament in Lisbon, finishing the competition with a perfect record and beating PSG 1-0 in the final through a Kingsley Coman header.

Liverpool’s story is a more emotional one, with their sixth title arriving in 2019 with a 2-0 win over Tottenham in Madrid, 30 years after they last won their domestic league, making it one of the most celebrated nights in English football history. The most memorable moment in Liverpool’s European story remains the 2005 final in Istanbul, where they came back from three goals down at half-time to draw level with AC Milan before winning on penalties in what is widely regarded as the greatest Champions League final ever played.

Barcelona – five titles

Barcelona’s five titles are linked to one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. Four of those five came with Lionel Messi in the side, including the famous treble-winning side of 2015 under Luis Enrique, who beat Juventus 3-1 in Berlin with a performance that showcased Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez at the absolute peak of their powers. Their 2009 final against Manchester United at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, which they won 2-0, is widely considered the greatest club side of the modern era at its very best.

Ajax – four titles

Ajax remain one of the most remarkable stories in the competition’s history. A club from the Netherlands winning four European Cups, three of them consecutively between 1971 and 1973, speaks to just how extraordinary that generation of players was under Rinus Michels and later Stefan Kovacs. That squad produced some of the most influential footballers Europe has ever seen, including Johan Cruyff, Johan Neeskens, and Ruud Krol, and their style of play, known as Total Football, changed the way the game was coached and understood for generations to come.

PSG became the 24th club to win the trophy when they lifted it for the first time in 2025, beating Inter Milan 5-0 in one of the most one-sided finals in the competition’s history, and with the Budapest final approaching in May 2026, the next name on that list is being decided right now.

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