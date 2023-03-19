Galway hurlers beat Westmeath in Hurling League 2023

1,009 total views, 1,009 views today

Galway dominated Westmeath in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Round 5 match, finishing with an impressive 4-27 to 1-12 victory. Westmeath put up a good fight but could not keep up with Galway’s relentless scoring.

Galway got off to a strong start with a goal from Brian Concannon in the first minute. Despite some early resistance from Westmeath, Galway continued to score freely throughout the game, with several players making significant contributions. Evan Niland, Jason Flynn, Kevin Cooney, and Ciaran Doyle were among those who scored for Galway, with Doyle finishing as top scorer for Westmeath with six points.

Galway maintained a steady lead throughout the game, with key moments including Declan McLoughlin’s goal in the second half and Gavin Lee’s point towards the end of the game. Westmeath tried to stay in the game but struggled to convert their chances into scores, with only one goal and twelve points for the entire game.

Overall, Galway dominated the match and showed their strength in attack. Their defence was also solid, keeping Westmeath at bay for most of the game. Westmeath can take some positives from the match, with Ciaran Doyle in particular showing some good form, but they will need to regroup before their next game.

Galway played a near-perfect game and showed their potential as one of the top teams in the league. Their attacking prowess was on full display, and they will be a force to be reckoned with in the rest of the competition. Westmeath, on the other hand, will need to work on their scoring and defence if they hope to compete with the top teams in the league.

