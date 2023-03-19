2023 Hurling League – Cork and Clare finished in a draw

1,009 total views, 1,009 views today

The Allianz Hurling League Rd 5 match between Clare and Cork ended in a draw with both teams scoring 2-18 (24). The match saw an impressive comeback from Clare as they clawed back from a four-point deficit at half-time.

The first half was a closely fought affair with Cork leading by 2-12(18) to 2-10(16) at the interval. Aidan McCarthy and Diarmuid Ryan scored points from play for Clare, while McCarthy also scored from free. However, it was McCarthy who made the most significant impact with a goal from play in the 27th minute. For Cork, Patrick Horgan and Jack O’Connor scored goals.

In the second half, Clare started strong and dominated possession, outscoring Cork by 0-8 to 0-4 in the first 20 minutes. Aidan McCarthy continued to impress, adding three more points from frees, while Robin Mounsey also contributed a point from play. With 10 minutes left to play, Clare had established a two-point lead, but Cork responded with two quick points to level the scores.

The last ten minutes saw both teams pushing for a winner, but neither could find the breakthrough. Cork had a chance to take the lead in the final moments of the game, but goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan made a crucial save to ensure the game finished level.

Aidan McCarthy was the standout player of the match, scoring 0-8 (6 frees) and a goal. He was well supported by Diarmuid Ryan and Robin Mounsey, who scored three points each from play. For Cork, Patrick Horgan scored 1-4 (3 frees), while Jack O’Connor contributed 1-2.

Overall, it was a closely contested game with both teams playing at a high level. The draw was a fair result, with both sides showing impressive resilience and determination to push for the win.

