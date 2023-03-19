Mayo into 2023 Gaelic Football League Final after beating Donegal

Ryan O'Donoghue with a cool finish and well-taken goal for Mayo. pic.twitter.com/68zRfQnOnW — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 19, 2023

Allianz Football National League Division 1 Rd 6 between Mayo and Donegal, which took place at Ballybofey. Mayo emerged victorious with a scoreline of 1-17 (20) to 0-9 (9).

The match was quite one-sided, with Mayo dominating the game from the outset. Mayo scored consistently throughout the game, with notable performances from Paddy Durcan, Aidan O’Shea, and Jordan Flynn, who all scored crucial points. Ryan O’Donoghue, who was later substituted, also contributed to the scoreboard with a point from play.

Mayo’s goal was scored by Kevin McLoughlin, who put the ball past Donegal’s goalkeeper, Shaun Patton, in the 10th minute. This set the tone for the remainder of the game, with Mayo continuing to put points on the board.

Donegal struggled throughout the game and had only managed to score 0-3 by halftime. They had some moments of brilliance, with Oisin Gallen scoring a point from play and Paul Brennan making a great defensive play, but it was not enough to overcome Mayo’s dominance.

Mayo made several substitutions throughout the game, with Paul Towey and Bob Tuohy coming on in the second half. Both players made a significant impact on the game, with Towey scoring a point from play shortly after coming on.

There were no notable incidents in the match, and the game was played in a competitive but fair manner.

Overall, Mayo deserved their victory in this match, with impressive performances from several players. Mayo’s consistency in scoring and strong defense allowed them to maintain their lead throughout the game. Donegal struggled to make an impact and were unable to mount a comeback in the second half. Mayo’s win moves them up the league table, while Donegal will need to regroup before their next game.

