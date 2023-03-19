Video highlights – Tyrone hammer Monaghan in 2023 league clash

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Monaghan v Tyrone in the Allianz Football League here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/rBrcATCSAm — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 19, 2023

In the Allianz Football League R6, Tyrone faced Monaghan in an exciting game that saw Tyrone emerging victorious with a final score of 2-15 (21) to Monaghan’s 0-13 (13).

The game was neck and neck in the first half, but the second half saw Tyrone dominating with some excellent performances from their players. Brian Kennedy hit a point from play, and Conn Kilpatrick converted a forward mark, while Darren McCurry converted a 30m free-kick. Richie Donnelly and Mattie Donnelly also hit points from play.

However, the turning point came when Monaghan were reduced to 13 men in the second half after Killian Lavelle was shown a straight red for a foul on Conor Meyler. This gave Tyrone the advantage they needed to take control of the game and secure a comfortable victory.

Overall, it was a dominant performance from Tyrone, who showed excellent teamwork and individual skill throughout the match. Monaghan, on the other hand, struggled to keep up with Tyrone’s pace and were ultimately outplayed.

Tyrone deserved to win the match, and their performance was indicative of their strong form throughout the league. They look like a team to watch out for in the upcoming championship, and their dominant display against Monaghan will undoubtedly boost their confidence.

