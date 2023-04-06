801 total views, 801 views today

Connacht Rugby has confirmed contract extensions for three players – Shayne Bolton, Colm Reilly and Dominic Robertson-McCoy.



Bolton has signed for the 2023/24 season. Born in South Africa but Irish-qualified through his grandmother, he has made 5 appearances for the club since joining in the summer of 2021. He can play in the centre or on the wing,

Scrum-half Reilly has renewed his contract for two years. The Ballinasloe made his debut coming off the bench away to Edinburgh in October 2020, the first of 17 caps so far for Connacht. He was also a member of the Grand Slam winning Ireland U20 squad of 2019.

Robertson-McCoy joined the province in June 2016 as an Irish-qualified tighthead, arriving from Northland in New Zealand. Since then he has made 77 appearances, becoming one of the longest serving props in the squad. He has signed a one-year deal.

Head Coach Pete Wilkins says:

“Shayne has a lot of natural talent and, despite an unfortunate run of injuries this season, we have continued to see him develop on and off the pitch. He’s lightning quick, explosive in contact, and the recent Dragons game was a great example of the ability he possesses to change the flow of a game and bring excitement to our attack. We look forward to him continuing his development with us next season.”



“Colm continues to improve with every season of professional rugby, so it’s great to keep him at the club for another two years. Connacht has a rich history of producing top-quality scrum-halves and Colm fits the mould of the high tempo and instinctive players that have performed so well for us in that position. He will continue to contribute to the positive style of rugby we endeavour to play, and will compete hard for the number 9 jersey over the coming seasons.”



“Dominic will be heading into his eighth season at the club which says a lot about the contribution he’s made. He provides important depth in the tighthead position along with Finlay, Jack and Sam, and has all the qualities you look for in a player in that position. I’m delighted he will be continuing his career with Connacht.”

