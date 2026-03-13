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Dinoblue goes back-to-back in Mares’ Chase

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Dinoblue and Mark Walsh win consecutive editions of the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Dinoblue (11/8 favourite) repeated her victory of last year when taking the 2026 renewal of the Grade 2 Mrs Paddy Power Mares Chase.

Competing in the race for the third year in succession – having won last year and finished runner-up to Limerick Lace in 2024 – the J.P. McManus-owned nine-year-old daughter of Doctor Dino gave her trainer Willie Mullins a fourth winner in the last six editions of the race.

The French-bred chestnut was never seriously challenged over the extended two and a half mile race as she ran out an easy length-and-three-quarters winner for jockey Mark Walsh over another Irish-trained runner, Only By Night (11/1) from the Gavin Cromwell yard.

Panic Attack (11/4) came home third for Dan and Harry Skelton – nine-and-a-half lengths behind the Keith Donoghue-ridden runner-up.

Commenting on the first dual winner of the Mares’ Chase, her winning rider, Mark Walsh, stated:

“She never missed a beat today. She jumped brilliantly. She jumped her way upsides when jumping the last ditch – it was too early for me, but I didn’t want to disappoint her. When Tom Cannon’s mare missed the fourth last, I landed in front. I was able to fill her up everywhere. She winged the third last and then into the straight, I just sat on her – she’s a fair mare.”

When asked if Dinoblue’s win was a career best performance from her, Walsh said:

“Yes, I think so. That’s proper good ground. This mare has won on heavy ground, but she loves fast ground and that ground today is ideal for her – good fast ground.”

The win of Dinoblue was a fifth successive success in the race for Limerick owner J.P. McManus, and the victory continues the excellent record of French-breds – they have now won 19 of the 34 races run at the Festival exclusively for mares.

Dinoblue completed a double for trainer Willie Mullins who won the earlier JCB Triumph Hurdle with Apolon De Charnie.

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