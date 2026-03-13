Gaelic Warrior gives Mullins and Townend another Cheltenham Gold Cup

Gaelic Warrior (11/4 joint-favourite) won the 2026 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday afternoon.

The Rich Ricci-owned German-bred ran out a highly impressive eight-length winner of the blue riband of chasing at Prestbury Park this afternoon.

It was another Grade 1 success this week for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins.

Incredibly the jockey and trainer won the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday with Lossiemouth – also for owner Rich Ricci – the Champion Chase with Il Etait Temps on Wednesday, and then the week’s main feature, the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

History for Townend and Mullins

It makes Townend the winningmost jockey and Mullins the joint-winningmost trainer in the history of the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Townend now has five victories on his CV following wins with Al Boum Photo (2019, 2020), Galopin des Champs (2023, 2024) and now Gaelic Warrior (2026).

Mullins join Tom Dreaper with five sucesses, namely, Boum Photo (2019, 2020), Galopin des Champs (2023, 2024) and Gaelic Warrior (2026).

Mullins delighted

“It was just extraordinary,” Mullins admitted. “I’m just delighted for the Riccis, I think they are the first owners to have won the Champion Hurdle and the Gold Cup in the same season (they are actually the second after Dorothy Paget). I’m delighted for Paul Townend, who gave him such a great ride. He was so cool on him. Could you imagine what was going through his head going to the last fence? I know what was going through mine! We’ve had so many last fence mishaps around here. It’s fantastic and the way he did it was just spectacular.

Gaelic Warrior looked the winner for most of today’s three miles 2 furlongs and 70 yards race. When he cruised into the lead two fences from home, his and Townend’s only dangers look in front of them – the last two fences.

Both were taken with aplomb and the eight-year-old son of Maxios bounded up the Cheltenham hill to record an eight-length victory over Jango Baie (11/4 joint-favourite) – the Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville horse.

Last season’s Gold Cup winner, Inothewayurthinkin (11/1), was positioned last for most of the race under jockey Mark Walsh. His jumping throughout wasn’t fluent during the race, though he stayed on for third place in the J.P. McManus colours, two lengths behind the runner-up.

Gold Cup wins get “better and better” for Townend

Lisgoold, Co Cork-born Paul Townend said of his fifth Cheltenham Gold Cup victory:

“It’s the Gold Cup. I always say they just get better and better. Oh my God, I’m speechless! We were dealt a big blow with Galopin Des Champs coming out, I was lucky enough for this lad to come along. Patrick was convinced that he was the horse for the race. He’s done a lot of work with this horse from the last day, it’s a huge team effort, I was just the fortunate one to be on his back today.”

A sad postscript to the race was the death of Envoi Allen. The 12-year-old collapsed after the Gold Cup and the former Ryanair Chase winner sadly died.

❤️ We are so very sorry to announce that Envoi Allen has sadly passed away The 10-time G1 winner was a three-time Cheltenham Festival hero. Our thoughts go out to connections pic.twitter.com/s4FAIuNP4s — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 13, 2026

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