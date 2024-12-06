The Investec Champions Cup 2024/25 season is set to commence this weekend, with Ireland’s provincial teams—Leinster, Munster, and Ulster—poised to make significant impacts on the European stage.

Simultaneously, Connacht is gearing up for a promising campaign in the EPCR Challenge Cup.

Leinster’s Pursuit of European Glory

Leinster Rugby, under the stewardship of head coach Leo Cullen, will begin their Champions Cup journey with an away fixture against Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate on Sunday, December 8. The team faces challenges with key players Tadhg Furlong, Jamie Osborne, and Will Connors ruled out due to injuries. However, the squad sees the return of Ryan Baird, Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Lee Barron, and Jack Conan, bolstering their lineup. Additionally, new signing Jordie Barrett is available for selection and has expressed enthusiasm about joining the team. ￼

Munster’s Home Advantage

Munster Rugby, led by head coach Graham Rowntree, will host Stade Français at Thomond Park on Saturday, December 7, kicking off at 5:30 PM. The team aims to leverage their home advantage and the passionate support of their fans to secure a strong start in the competition. ￼

Ulster’s Challenging Opener

Ulster Rugby faces a formidable challenge as they travel to Stade Ernest Wallon to play against Stade Toulousain on Sunday, December 8, with a 3:15 PM kickoff. Head coach Dan McFarland will look to his experienced players to lead the team in this tough opening fixture. ￼

Connacht’s Challenge Cup Campaign

In the EPCR Challenge Cup, Connacht Rugby begins their campaign at home against Zebre Parma at the Dexcom Stadium on Saturday, December 7, with an 8:00 PM kickoff. The team aims to make a strong impression in the competition. ￼

As the European rugby season unfolds, Irish provinces are set to showcase their resilience and skill on the continental stage, with fans eagerly anticipating the performances of their teams.

