As the 2025 GAA season approaches, counties across Ireland are intensifying their preparations, with a focus on training camps, squad selections, and adapting to new regulations.

Limerick Hurling’s Pre-Season Developments

Limerick’s senior hurling manager, John Kiely, has unveiled a 46-player pre-season squad, drawing talent from 20 clubs within the county. This comprehensive panel includes seasoned players like Declan Hannon and emerging talents such as Evan O’Leary, reflecting a strategic blend aimed at sustaining Limerick’s competitive edge.

Donegal Football’s Warm-Weather Training

The Donegal senior football team, under the leadership of Jim McGuinness, is set to embark on a warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi. This initiative, commencing on December 7, aligns with the lifting of the collective training ban and mirrors last year’s successful pre-season strategy that culminated in Ulster SFC and Allianz League Division 2 titles.

Tipperary’s Strategic Preparations

Tipperary’s inter-county teams are gearing up for the season, with collective training sessions scheduled to start on December 7. The senior hurlers, led by Liam Cahill, are anticipated to begin their National League campaign against Galway on January 26. Simultaneously, the senior footballers, now under the guidance of Philly Ryan, will face Carlow on January 25, marking the onset of their competitive season.

Galway vs. Armagh: A Notable Season Opener

The National Football League Division 1 is set to feature a compelling rematch between Galway and Armagh on January 25. This encounter at Pearse Stadium will be the first under the newly installed floodlights, offering Galway an opportunity to avenge their previous All-Ireland final loss to Armagh.

Regulatory Changes and Player Welfare Initiatives

In a significant move, the GAA has suspended pre-season competitions for 2025, including the O’Byrne Cup and McKenna Cup, to alleviate player burnout and prioritise welfare. This decision, endorsed by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), underscores a commitment to balancing competitive demands with athlete health.

As the 2025 GAA season unfolds, teams are diligently preparing through strategic training camps, squad enhancements, and adherence to new guidelines, all aimed at achieving success in the forthcoming competitions.

