The Irish horse racing community celebrated its annual achievements at the 2024 Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) Awards in Dublin, with prominent figures such as Willie Mullins and Aidan O’Brien receiving top honors.

Willie Mullins, a distinguished trainer from Kilkenny, was awarded the National Hunt Award. This accolade recognizes his exceptional accomplishments, including securing his 18th Irish champion trainer title and becoming the first Irish-based trainer in 70 years to clinch the British National Hunt title during the 2023/2024 season.

Aidan O’Brien Receives Flat Award

Tipperary’s Aidan O’Brien was honored with the Flat Award, acknowledging his outstanding contributions to flat racing. His achievements over the past year have further solidified his reputation as one of Ireland’s leading trainers.

Galopin Des Champs Named Horse of the Year

In addition to individual accolades, Galopin Des Champs was celebrated as Ireland’s Horse of the Year. This honor reflects the horse’s exceptional performances and significant impact on the racing scene throughout the year.

The HRI Awards serve as a testament to the dedication and excellence within Irish horse racing, highlighting the remarkable achievements of its trainers, jockeys, and equine athletes.

