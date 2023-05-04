Munster Hurling – Cork v Tipperary – Preview, Stats & Team News

1,201 total views, 1,201 views today

Munster Hurling Round Robin Preview: Cork vs Tipperary

As the Munster Hurling Round Robin heats up, Cork and Tipperary will face off in a highly anticipated clash at Semple Stadium on Sunday, May 8th. Both teams will be eager to secure a win in this crucial match to stay in contention for the Munster title. Let’s take a closer look at what to expect from this exciting encounter.

Head-to-Head

History Cork and Tipperary have a storied rivalry, having met each other in the championship on 89 previous occasions. Tipperary leads the head-to-head record with 41 victories, while Cork has won 39 times. There have been eight draws and one abandoned game. Cork emerged victorious in their last championship meeting in 2022, winning by 12 points.

Recent Form

Both Cork and Tipperary have started their 2023 championship campaigns with victories over Waterford and Clare, respectively. Cork was particularly impressive in their win over Waterford, with Patrick Horgan leading the way with eight points. Tipperary, on the other hand, had a tougher time against Clare but managed to come out on top thanks to Jason Forde’s 2-6 haul.

Top Scorers

Tipperary’s Jason Forde has been in fine form this season, scoring 2-6 in his team’s opening two matches. Jake Morris has also been among the goals, scoring 2-4. For Cork, Patrick Horgan is their top scorer with eight points, all from frees. Darragh Fitzgibbon is their next highest scorer with five points.

Key Matchups

The battle between Tipperary’s full-forward line and Cork’s full-back line could be crucial in determining the outcome of this match. Tipperary’s full-forward trio of Forde, Morris, and Sean Ryan will pose a significant threat to Cork’s defense, which will likely be anchored by Colm Spillane. Cork’s forwards, led by Horgan, will also need to be at their best to break down a Tipperary defense that has conceded just 1-24 in their two matches so far.

Prediction

This match is likely to be a close affair, with both teams evenly matched on paper. However, Tipperary’s superior firepower upfront could give them the edge over Cork. Expect Tipperary to win a tight contest by two or three points.

Team News

We will have starting teams on Friday afternoon.

In conclusion,this is set to be a thrilling encounter between two of Munster’s top hurling teams. The outcome of this match could have significant implications for the rest of the Munster Hurling Round Robin, making it a must-watch for all hurling fans. Bookies expect a draw.

