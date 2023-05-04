1,205 total views, 1,205 views today

2023 Cross-Country National Series Kicks Off in Dublin

The 2023 Cross-Country (XC) National Series is set to launch in Co. Dublin on May 7th, and the anticipation among fans and competitors is growing. The XC discipline, which combines fire road, singletrack, and mountain sections, requires a blend of physical fitness and technical skills to navigate the challenging terrain.

Exciting Rounds Ahead

The series, consisting of five rounds, promises to be action-packed and thrilling for both competitors and fans. Following a successful 2022 edition, Epic MTB is hosting the opening round in Leadmines, Dublin, on May 7th. The course offers a mix of fast-flowing single tracks, tight corners, and technical climbs, which will challenge even the most experienced cross-country specialists.

The second round, hosted by Fermoy CC in Co. Cork on May 21st, is suitable for riders of all levels. It includes open sections and challenging single tracks, making it an ideal course for beginners and experienced riders alike.

The third round, taking place on June 4th in Fossa, Co. Kerry, will feature tight and twisty single track sections set in the unique and beautiful woodland areas around Killarney. The course will pose a stern test for all riders.

The penultimate round will be held on June 18th in Co. Wicklow, hosted by Team WORC. Designed by Master XC World Champion and former Olympian Robin Seymour, the venue is set in the beautiful Wicklow hills and promises to surprise and delight all riders.

The final round will take place in Co. Wexford on July 2nd, hosted by Bree MTB. The course offers long climbs and flowing descents, providing a stern but enjoyable test for riders.

Categories and Scoring Information

The National Series offers categories ranging from U8-U16, as well as junior and senior levels. Senior categories S3 for women and S4 for men are ideal for beginners, with appropriate race levels.

Point scoring and category information can be found here.

Excitement for the Series

Cycling Ireland Off-road Commission Cross Country Coordinator, Caroline Martinez, expressed her enthusiasm for the 2023 National Series, saying: “It’s great to be back again in 2023 for another NPS series full to the brim! This would not happen without the local clubs hosting each round and the volunteers who spend a lot of their spare time maintaining and perfecting the trails we all love to ride. Whether you are new to the sport of a seasoned racer, the series will give you all the thrills, fun and start line excitement we all crave.”

Entries for Round One will close on Friday, May 5th, at 8 pm.

2023 Cross-County National Series May 7th – Enter here Round 1: Leadmines, Dublin – Round 2: Fermoy, Cork – May 21st Round 3: Fossa, Kerry – June 4th Round 4: Wicklow – June 18th Round 5: Bree Hill, Wexford – July 2nd

.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com