Leinster Hurling Championship Round Robin Preview: Westmeath v Galway

In what could be seen as a David versus Goliath matchup, Westmeath will take on Galway in the Leinster Hurling Championship Round Robin. The two sides have had contrasting starts to their campaign, with Galway having a win and a draw from their first two games, while Westmeath have lost both their games.

Championship Meetings: Recent Dominance for Galway

Galway dominated their last championship meetings with Westmeath, scoring an impressive 18 goals and winning by an average of 17 points in their last five encounters. Last year’s Leinster championship tie saw Galway register a 25-point win over Westmeath, and they repeated their dominance in the Allianz League game this year, winning by 24 points.

Westmeath’s Top Scorers

Westmeath’s Ciaran Doyle has been their top scorer in the championship so far, notching up 0-13 (0-8 frees), while Niall Mitchell has scored 1-0. Eoin Keyes has contributed two points to the team’s tally.

Galway’s Top Scorers

Galway, on the other hand, have a formidable forward line with Evan Niland leading the charge with 0-20 (0-11 frees, 0-1 ’65’), followed by Brian Concannon who has scored 1-7. Conor Whelan has added four points to the scoreboard.

Preview and Prediction

It’s hard to see anything other than a Galway win in this fixture. Westmeath will need to put in a massive performance if they are to cause an upset, but it seems unlikely given the contrasting form of the two sides.

Galway have been one of the most consistent sides in the championship in recent years and will be looking to continue their dominance in this game. The prediction is for a comfortable win for Galway by 20pts. Bookies expect Galway to win by 19pts

Team news for Westmeath v Galway

We will have team news Friday afternoon

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com