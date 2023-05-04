Munster Final 2023 Clare v Kerry – Preview, Stats and Team News

1,203 total views, 1,203 views today

Munster Final Preview: Clare vs Kerry

The 2023 Munster football final sees Clare take on Kerry in what promises to be an intriguing clash between two old rivals. The teams last met in a Munster final back in 2000, with Kerry emerging as comfortable winners. However, Clare will be hoping to upset the odds and cause an upset this time around.

Recent Championship Meetings

Kerry have dominated recent championship meetings between these two sides, winning all of their last five encounters. The most recent of these came in the quarter-final of last year’s Munster championship, with Kerry running out comfortable winners. However, Clare will take heart from their victory over Limerick in the semi-final and will be looking to carry that form into the final.

Previous Munster Final Meetings

Kerry have a dominant record in Munster finals against Clare, winning 11 of their 12 meetings. The only time that Clare emerged victorious was in 1992, a result which will give them hope heading into this game. However, they will need to be at their best to overcome a strong Kerry side who have won this competition on numerous occasions.

Jason Foley on Sundays game

“I think it is great, it is fantastic,” Foley responds when asked about the new All Ireland football group stages format.

“If you speak to most players they would say they’d prefer to be playing good championship games as opposed to having three or four weeks off with training.

“It is great really that we are able to see a pathway ahead that will hopefully have a game maybe every second week for a good portion of the year. It is brilliant really.”

At the outset of the 2023 campaign was it different returning as All-Ireland champions? “I think you have got to take something from it, a little bit of confidence, but you have to park it at the same time,” Foley replies.

“Games come thick and fast, you are just so busy with training and games, trying to get up to speed that you really don’t have time to think back too much.

“You are just one of the pack again, you are straight into Division One. There are lots of good teams, it is very competitive, and it has been for the last couple of years.

Team News

Clare have been boosted by the form of Keelan Sexton and Eoin Cleary, who have been their top scorers in the championship so far. Kerry, meanwhile, will be looking to the likes of Sean O’Shea and Tony Brosnan to provide the firepower up front. Both teams will be confident of their chances heading into this game, but Kerry will be the clear favourites. Starting teams will announced on Friday afternoon.

Key Statistics

Kerry have an excellent record in Munster finals, having not lost one since 2008. They also have a dominant record against Clare, winning 11 of their 12 meetings in the competition. Clare will be looking to their victory over Limerick in the semi-final as inspiration, while Kerry will be hoping to continue their impressive form.

Prediction

This promises to be a close game, but Kerry’s superior firepower should see them emerge as comfortable winners. While Clare will give it their all, Kerry’s experience and quality should prove too much in the end. Kerry to win by 6 points. Bookies expect Kerry to win by 13pts

