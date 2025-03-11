Kopek Des Bordes delivers in Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

Kopek Des Bordes (4/6) got favourite backers off to a winning start by taking the Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Running in the colours of Charlie McCarthy from Fermoy, five-year-old ran out a ready length and three-quarters winner under Paul Townend.

The runner-up William Munny, ridden by Seán Flanagan for Barry Connell, carried the same colours in which Michael O’Sullivan achieved his most notable victory, when winning this race with Marine Nationale two years ago.

Reacting to the win, successful handler Mullins said:

“It’s wonderful. We sent a good team to try and win it, so I’m delighted we did. He looks to be some sort of a horse; the team of horses I had there, any year I’d say they’d be good enough to try and go close in that race, and they were spread out like Brown’s cows behind the first two.

“I think a faster pace suits his jumping better. He is like a chaser, but should he do that or stay over hurdles? I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll probably have a go over fences at the end of the season and see what he’s like, and if Paul is happy to go chasing with him.”

For the Lisgoold rider it was a 35th Cheltenham Festival success, and the 104th for Willie Mullins.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com