HomeNewsKopek Des Bordes delivers in Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle
NewsRacingRacing irish

Kopek Des Bordes delivers in Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
6
Kopek Des Bordes and Paul Townend win Grade 1 Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Kopek Des Bordes (4/6) got favourite backers off to a winning start by taking the Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Running in the colours of Charlie McCarthy from Fermoy, five-year-old ran out a ready length and three-quarters winner under Paul Townend.

The runner-up William Munny, ridden by Seán Flanagan for Barry Connell, carried the same colours in which Michael O’Sullivan achieved his most notable victory, when winning this race with Marine Nationale two years ago.

Reacting to the win, successful handler Mullins said:

“It’s wonderful. We sent a good team to try and win it, so I’m delighted we did. He looks to be some sort of a horse; the team of horses I had there, any year I’d say they’d be good enough to try and go close in that race, and they were spread out like Brown’s cows behind the first two.

“I think a faster pace suits his jumping better. He is like a chaser, but should he do that or stay over hurdles? I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll probably have a go over fences at the end of the season and see what he’s like, and if Paul is happy to go chasing with him.”

For the Lisgoold rider it was a 35th Cheltenham Festival success, and the 104th for Willie Mullins.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle to open Cheltenham 2025
Next article
Jango Baie comes late to win Grade 1 Arkle Trophy
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie