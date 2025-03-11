HomeNewsLucinda Russell and Rebecca Curtis have opening day wins
Lucinda Russell and Rebecca Curtis have opening day wins

Win for Wales: Haiti Couleurs and Ben Jones return to the winner's enclosure after theie National Hunt Chase win. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Scotland and Wales both had a winner on the first day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival courtesy of trainers Lucinda Russell and Rebecca Curtis respectively.

Scot Russell saddled the winner of the Ultima Handicap Chase for the third time in four years when 13-2 Favourite Myretown made virtually all under jockey Patrick Wadge in the three miles and a furlong contest.

Lucinda Russell stated:

“We knew that if he jumped round, he was phenomenally well-handicapped; I just didn’t know if he was going to be man enough, and it’s very exciting that he is. I’m delighted for everyone at home – they work really hard, and Stephy Duff, who looks after this horse absolutely adores him and does all his massage as well, so she will be delighted. Her brother Jamie Duff is leading him up.”

Win for Wales

Haiti Couleurs gave Wales a win in the Princess Royal National Hunt Novices’ Handicap Chase.

Trained in Wales by Rebecca Curtis, the winner powered to a four and a half-length success in the hands of Welsh rider Ben Jones, the first year the race has been run as a handicap and open to professional jockeys.

A delighted Rebecca Curtis stated post-race:

“I felt so nervous before this horse ran today, but watching him was almost like watching it all in slow motion. He’s done that well, he deserved that. These guys are great, all his owners. Thanks to everyone at the yard, we’ve got such a great team at home – thank you to them all for working so hard.”

