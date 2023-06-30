Premier League Ticket Prices for 2023/2024 Season: Arsenal FC Tops the List

As the Premier League fixture list for the 2023/2024 season was announced, fans and supporters eagerly started purchasing and renewing their season tickets. The prices for season tickets in the upcoming season have been analyzed by Seat Compare, a ticket comparison website, using data collected from each team. Let’s delve into the details of the Premier League ticket prices and notable observations.

1. Arsenal FC: Highest Lowest Price Season Tickets

Arsenal FC consistently maintains the highest prices in the Premier League, with their lowest price for a season ticket set at £973.50.

2. Fulham FC: Record-breaking Prices

Fulham FC surprised many by charging nearly £3,000 for a season ticket in their new stand, making them the club with the most expensive season tickets in European football. On average, Fulham FC increased ticket prices by 18%, which is the highest increase in the league.

3. Manchester City: Cheapest Prices

Current champions Manchester City offer the cheapest season tickets, priced at just £225.

4. Price Stability

Four teams, namely Brentford, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea, have managed to keep their ticket prices unchanged from the previous season (2022/2023).

Table: Premier League Single Season Ticket Prices for 2023/2024 (Sorted by Highest Lowest Price)

Club | Lowest Price | Highest Price

—————–|————–|—————

Arsenal | £973.50 | £1,895.50

Tottenham Hotspur| £807.00 | £2,015.00

Liverpool | £699.00 | £886.00

Aston Villa | £610.00 | £864.00

Chelsea FC | £595.00 | £940.00

Bournemouth | £594.00 | £821.00

Brighton | £565.00 | £895.00

Manchester United| £559.00 | £998.00

Crystal Palace | £545.00 | £895.00

Wolves | £525.00 | £833.00

Everton FC | £515.00 | £690.00

Newcastle United | £504.00 | £852.00

Nottingham Forest| £465.00 | £660.00

Fulham FC | £455.02 | £2,999.99

Luton Town | £450.00 | £510.00

Brentford FC | £419.00 | £549.00

Sheffield United | £380.50 | £490.50

Burnley FC | £335.00 | £500.00

West Ham United | £309.92 | £1,105.00

Manchester City | £225.00 | £1,030.00

Additional Highlights:

– Manchester City offers the lowest prices across all areas of the stadium.

– Luton Town provides discounted tickets to season-ticket holders with more than 5 years of tenure.

– Arsenal offers highly discounted tickets for fans with disabilities across all stadium areas.

– Nottingham Forest implemented a 20% price increase, the highest in the league.

These ticket price revelations set the stage for an exciting Premier League season, with fans eagerly securing their seats to support their favorite clubs.

