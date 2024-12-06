Munster v Stade Francais in Champions Cup, Saturday 5.30pm

The Munster team has been named for tomorrow evening’s Investec Champions Cup Pool 3 game against Stade Francais at Thomond Park (5.30pm).

The game will be live on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.

Barron to captain Munster

Shane Daly starts at full-back on his 100th appearance for Munster with Diarmuid Barron captaining the side in the Champions Cup for the first time.

Academy lock Evan O’Connell keeps his place on the team to start on his first Champions Cup game, while Munster Rugby Academy prop Kieran Ryan is expected to make his first European appearance off the bench.

Daly is one of five changes to the starting Munster team that defeated Emirates Lions 17-10 last week.

Returning internationals

Returning Ireland internationals Calvin Nash, Jack Crowley, Craig Casey and Peter O’Mahony all start, with Tadhg Beirne named among the replacements.

Short-term signing Dian Bleuler, Tom Farrell and Thaakir Abrahams start on their first Champions Cup appearances for Munster.

Daly, Nash and Abrahams comprise the back three as Alex Nankivell, who has signed a new two-year contract, and Tom Farrell, continue their centre partnership.

Casey and Crowley are the half-backs.

Bleuler, Barron and John Ryan are in the front row with O’Connell and Fineen Wycherley completing an unchanged front five.

O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes start together in the back row.

Replacements Bench

Niall Scannell, Kieran Ryan and Stephen Archer provide the front row back-up. Tadhg Beirne, John Hodnett and Jack O’Donoghue complete the forward cover.

Paddy Patterson and Billy Burns are the backline replacements with Burns set for his first appearance in the Champions Cup for the men in red.

Munster Team

15 Shane Daly, 14 Calvin Nash, 13 Tom Farrell, 12 Alex Nankivell, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Jack Crowley, 9 Craig Casey.

1 Dian Bleuler, 2 Diarmuid Barron (captain), 3 John Ryan, 4 Evan O’Connell, 5 Fineen Wycherley, 6 Peter O’Mahony, 7 Alex Kendellen, 8 Gavin Coombes.

Munster Replacements

16 Niall Scannell, 17 Kieran Ryan, 18 Stephen Archer, 19 Tadhg Beirne, 20 John Hodnett, 21 Paddy Patterson, 22 Billy Burns, 23 Jack O’Donoghue.

