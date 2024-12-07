Munster 33 Stade Francais 7 in Champions Cup

Munster Rugby opened their Investec Champions Cup campaign with a 33-7 victory over Stade Francais Paris at Thomond Park on Saturday evening.

In a game where the home side claimed a five-try bonus point victory, the most talked about incidents in this game will be four minutes of Stade Francais madness in the second half.

The visitors’ ill discipline saw two of their players, Pierre-Henri Azagoh and Baptiste Pesenti, red carded four foul play. Azagoh’s high and dangerous tackle on Peter O’Mahony meant the second row had to take an early shower.

Incredibly, his second row companion Pesenti followed him to the dressing room four minutes later. The big lock picked Munster’s Craig Casey up before dropping him dangerously on the ground.

First Half

Munster and Stade Francais entered this evening’s game with similar recent records in their domestic championships, with just two wins each in their last five games.

Munster won their second URC game of the season with a 17-10 victory over Lions last weekend, while Stade Francais lost 13-21 to Bayonne in their Top14 game last weekend.

In an opening half where Munster dominated on the scoreboard, the men in red ended the first half with a 14-0 lead over the Parisian side.

Abrahams opens scoring

Thaakir Abrahams put the home side on the scoreboard when crossing for a try on 15 minutes. A successful Jack Crowley kick for the posts, the first of two during the game’s opening 40 minutes, gave Inter Head Coach Ian Costello’s team a 7-0 advantage.

Alex Nankivell was sin-binned on 26 minutes for leading with his elbow. Ironically, it was during this 10 minute period, with Munster down to 14 men, that the side doubled their scoring.

Daly scores on 100th appearance

A beautiful piece of individual brilliance from Shane Daly on his 100th appearance for the province saw him kick the ball forward and chase it down to claim the 25th seven-pointer of his Munster career. The second successful kick of the night from Jack Crowley moved the home side into a 14-0 at half-time.

Half-time: Munster Rugby 14 Stade Francais Paris 0

Pierre-Henri Azagoh was red carded for foul play on Munster’s Peter O’Mahony on 49 minutes. The hosts immediately made their visitors pay for the infringement as Alex Klendellen crashed over for his side’s third try of the game. Jack Crowley maintained his excellent kicking record by adding another conversion.

Shortly afterwards, Baptiste Pesenti picked Craig Casey up and dumped him into the ground. Referee Luke Pearce had no hesitation in producing another red card, the second in four minutes, and reduced Stade Francais to 13 men.

Try for Farrell

Centre Tom Farrell soon added Munster’s fourth try of the evening, and with Crowley kicking successfully again, in difficult windy conditions, Munster were 28-0 with 55 minutes played.

Stade Francais finally got on the scoreboard after 59 minutes when front row Clement Castets touched down. An excellent conversion effort from Zack Henry was successful, leaving Munster with a 28-7 advantage.

Gavin Coombes completing the Munster scoring by claiming his 47th try for the province, as Jack Crowley missed his only kick of the night.

Munster ran out 33-7 winners over 13-man Stade Francais to claim an opening night Investec Champions Cup win.

Munster will travel to Castres Olympique next for their Friday evening Investec Champions Cup second round tie, while Stade Francais will host Saracens tomorrow week.

Full-time: Munster Rugby 33 Stade Francais Paris 7

Munster:

15 Shane Daly, 14 Calvin Nash, 13 Tom Farrell, 12 Alex Nankivell, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Jack Crowley, 9 Craig Casey.

1 Dian Bleuler, 2 Diarmuid Barron (captain), 3 John Ryan, 4 Evan O’Connell, 5 Fineen Wycherley, 6 Peter O’Mahony, 7 Alex Kendellen, 8 Gavin Coombes.

Munster Replacements:

16 Niall Scannell, 17 Kieran Ryan, 18 Stephen Archer, 19 Tadhg Beirne, 20 John Hodnett, 21 Paddy Patterson, 22 Billy Burns, 23 Jack O’Donoghue.

Stade Francais:

15 Joe Jonas, 14 Charles Laloi, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Pierre Boudehent, 11 Samuel Ezeala, 10 Zack Henry, 9 Thibaut Motassi.

1 Clement Castets, 2 Lucas Peyresblanques, 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 4 Pierre-Henri Azagoh, 5 Baptiste Pesenti, 6 Pierre Huguet, 7 Ryan Chapuis (captain), 8 Yoan Tanga.

Stade Francais Replacements:

16 Luka Petriashvili, 17 Moses Alo-Emile, 18 Paul Alo-Emile, 19 Setareki Turagacoke, 20 Andy Timo, 21 Juan Martin Scelzo, 22 Louis Foursans-Bourdette, 23 Louis Carbonel.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU)

