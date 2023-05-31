Preview: Cork v Kerry in All-Ireland Football Group Stages

The upcoming clash between Cork and Kerry in the All-Ireland Football Group Stages promises to be an intense battle between two historic rivals. With a long-standing rivalry dating back to 2000, these teams have faced each other 33 times in the championship, with Kerry emerging victorious in 21 encounters, while Cork has claimed six wins, with six draws.

Recent Form and History

Cork enters this match on the back of a hard-fought victory over Louth in the first round, while Kerry suffered a defeat against Mayo. These teams have met in the championship for a remarkable seventh successive year, with Kerry emerging victorious in five of the previous six encounters. In last year’s Munster final, Kerry dominated Cork, securing a convincing twelve-point victory. Their only defeat against Cork in recent years was in the 2020 Munster semi-final. Prior to that, Cork had not defeated Kerry since 2012, leaving Kerry with a commanding 9-1 lead in their last ten championship meetings.

Cork’s Top Scorers and Performances

In their previous matches, Cork displayed their attacking prowess, narrowly edging out Clare by a single point in the Munster quarter-final and overcoming Louth by two points in the All-Ireland Group 1 stage. Steven Sherlock leads the scoring charts for Cork with 0-11 points, closely followed by Brian Hurley with 0-8 points and Brian O’Driscoll with 1-1.

Kerry’s Top Scorers and Performances

On the other hand, Kerry began their championship campaign with a resounding victory against Tipperary, winning by a massive 20-point margin in the Munster quarter-final. They continued their dominance by defeating Clare in the Munster final with a comprehensive scoreline of 5-14 to 0-15. However, they suffered a setback in the All-Ireland Group 1 stage, succumbing to a defeat against Mayo. David Clifford leads Kerry’s scoring charts with an impressive tally of 2-16 points, followed by Tony Brosnan with 1-6 points and Sean O’Shea with 0-12 points.

Starting Teams

We will have teams Friday afternoon

Conclusion

As Cork and Kerry renew their age-old rivalry in the All-Ireland Football Group Stages, all eyes will be on these teams to deliver a thrilling contest. While Kerry has enjoyed a considerable advantage in recent encounters, Cork will be determined to overturn the tide and secure a crucial victory against their great rivals. With both teams boasting talented scorers and a rich history between them, this match is sure to captivate football fans across Ireland

