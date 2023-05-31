Team Ireland Canoeing Athletes for the European Games:

Canoe Sprint:

Jenny Egan (Lucan, Dublin) – Women’s K1 200/500

Canoe Slalom:

Noel Hendrick (Donadea, Co. Kildare) – Men’s K1

Alistair McCreery (Belfast) – Men’s K1

Samuel Curtis (Dunboyne, Co. Meath) – Men’s K1

Liam Jegou (Ballyvaughan, Co. Clare) – Men’s C1

Jake Cochrane (Belfast) – Men’s C1

Robert Hendrick (Donadea, Co. Kildare) – Men’s C1

Madison Corcoran (Dublin/Washington, USA) – Women’s K1

Michaela Corcoran (Dublin/Washington, USA) – Women’s C1

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Krakow 2023, Gavin Noble, said:

“We have a strong team named for these Games, across all disciplines. For the slalom athletes, this is also the European Championships, so this adds an extra layer of excitement. The team represents a good mix of experienced athletes and up-and-coming talents, who we are looking forward to supporting. We are especially pleased to see the next generation of the Corcoran family coming through, with twin sisters Madison and Michaela being the daughters of Mike Corcoran who blazed a trail for Irish canoeists as the first canoe slalom Olympian for Team Ireland.”

High-Performance Director with Canoeing Ireland, Jon Mackey, said:

“We are excited to see what this extremely strong team of Canoe Slalom athletes is going to deliver on the European Games start line. With Olympic spots up for grabs, this team of proven international performers has their sights set on this first step on the pathway to Paris 2024. Our eight athletes will be on-site in Kolna well in advance of the competition to get fully settled in and ready to perform.”

This is the latest team announcement for the European Games from Team Ireland, with Irish athletes competing across seventeen sports. Other sports already announced include Kickboxing, Taekwondo, Badminton, Triathlon, and Fencing. More team announcements will follow in the coming weeks.

