Longford v Offaly – Betting, team news & live score updates

They last met in the Leinster championship in 2016 when Offaly won a first round game by eight points in Tullamore.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS:

• 2016: Offaly 2-21 Longford 2-13 May 15 (Leinster first round)

• 2015: Longford 0-16 Carlow 0-13 (Leinster first round)

• 2014: Longford 0-19 Offaly 0-15 (Leinster first round)

• 1997: Offaly 5-17 Longford 0-13 (Leinster first round)

• 1993: Offaly 0-22 Longford 0-10 (Leinster first round)

Longford were relegated from Division 3 this year after finishing seventh. They won one, drew one and lost five of their seven games.

Offaly finished fifth on the Division 3 table, winning four and losing three games.

Offaly beat Longford by a point in their League clash last month.

The winners play Meath in the Leinster quarter-final.

Starting Teams for Offaly v Longford

