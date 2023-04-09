Tipperary v Waterford – Betting, team news & live score updates

807 total views, 807 views today

They meet for a second successive year in the Munster championship. Tipperary won by eight points last year. Tipperary have won their last ten championship ties with Waterford who haven’t beaten Tipp since 1988.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS:

• 2022: Tipperary 2-13 Waterford 1-8 (Munster quarter-final)

• 2018: Tipperary 0-20 Waterford 0-9 (Munster quarter-final)

• 2016: Tipperary 1-15 Waterford 1-7 (Munster quarter-final)

• 2015: Tipperary 1-24 Waterford 0-5 (Munster quarter-final)

• 2003: Tipperary 0-18 Waterford 1-12 (Munster quarter-final)

Tipperary were relegated from Division 3 this year, having finished last after losing six and drawing one of seven games.

Waterford finished seventh in Division 4, winning one and losing six of seven games. Their only win came against London.

The winners will play Kerry in the Munster semi-final.

