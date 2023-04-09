Clare v Cork – Betting, team news & live score updates

803 total views, 803 views today

They meet in the Munster championship for the first time in eight years, with Clare seeking their first championship win over Cork for 26 years.

Live score updates on Clare v Cork

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS:

• 2015: Cork 1-20 Clare 1-8 (Munster semi-final)

• 2013: Cork 1-20 Clare 1-11 (Munster semi-final)

• 2012: Cork 3-16 Clare 0-13 (Munster final)

• 2011: Cork 1-23 Clare 0-11 (Munster quarter-final)

2005: Cork 0-18 Clare 0-6 (Munster semi-final)

Cork finished fourth in Division 2 this year, winning three, losing three and drawing one of seven games.

Clare were relegated from Division 2, winning two and losing five of their seven games.

Clare are seeking only their second win over Cork in the championship since 1941. Their sole success in that period came in 1997.

The winners will play Limerick in the Munster semi-final.

Betting

Clare are 3/1 to beat Cork but bookies expect Cork to win by 4pts.

Starting teams

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com