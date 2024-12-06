HomeSoccerPremier League Midweek Action: Key Results and Standings Update
Premier League Midweek Action: Key Results and Standings Update

By JoeNa Connacht
The Premier League midweek fixtures on December 3 and 4, 2024, delivered thrilling results that reshaped the league standings.

Crystal Palace secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Ipswich Town, with Odsonne Édouard’s strike in the 68th minute proving the difference. This win helps Palace climb to 10th place, while Ipswich remains rooted near the relegation zone. Leicester City, meanwhile, continued their impressive run with a commanding 3-1 win over West Ham United, thanks to a brace from Jamie Vardy and a clinical finish from James Maddison.

Wednesday’s matches included a clash between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James’ Park. Liverpool managed a hard-fought 2-1 win with goals from Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai. Arsenal hosted Manchester United in a dramatic encounter that ended in a 2-2 draw, with late goals from both sides keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

As the league approaches the halfway mark, Liverpool remains on top, followed closely by Arsenal and Chelsea. With Manchester City lurking in fourth, the title race promises to be one of the most competitive in years. Fans are eagerly awaiting this weekend’s fixtures, which could further shake up the standings.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

