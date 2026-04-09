Records Fall and Qualification Times Surge at Irish Open Championships in Bangor

The Irish Open Championships and Commonwealth Games Trials in Bangor continued to deliver exceptional performances on Night Two, with records falling and qualification times stacking up across multiple events.

Phelan, Cullen and Walshe Lead Female Performances

Rosalie Phelan set a new Championship Record in the 50m Butterfly, clocking 26.62 to dip under the European Aquatics Championships consideration time.

In the 100m Backstroke, Lottie Cullen impressed with a winning time of 1:00.35, also achieving consideration standards for both the European Championships and Commonwealth Games. Grace Davison followed closely in second (1:00.61), also under the required marks.

Ellen Walshe continued her dominant week, claiming gold in the 400m Individual Medley in 3:39.38. Already a winner earlier in the meet, Walshe once again posted a time inside European qualification standards.

McSharry Claims National Title

Olympic medallist Mona McSharry secured her first title of the weekend in the 50m Breaststroke, touching in 30.43, comfortably inside the European consideration time.

Eimear Doyle (32.06) and Isabel Kidney (32.51) rounded out the podium.

Strong Depth Across Men’s Events

In the Open 400m Individual Medley, Liam Custer claimed gold in 4:23.14, achieving the U23 European standard, while Phelim Macken secured a European Junior time in second.

James Ward took victory in the 50m Butterfly (24.17), edging out Dylan Registe and Jack Cassin in a tightly contested final.

Para Swimmers Achieve Qualification Standards

Four para swimmers also secured qualification times for the European Para Swimming Championships in Turkey:

Ellie Lynch (1:21.49 – 100m Backstroke)

Luke O’Donoghue (1:09.17 – 100m Backstroke)

Barry McClements (previously qualified)

Dearbhaile Brady (previously qualified)

Summer Targets in Sight

The performances in Bangor underline the strength and depth of Irish swimming ahead of a major summer that includes:

2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

European Aquatics Championships in Paris

European Junior Championships

European Para Swimming Championships

With qualification standards being met across all levels, Ireland’s swimmers are building serious momentum heading into international competition.

The championships continue through to Sunday, with more finals and qualification opportunities to come.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com