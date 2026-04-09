Shortt & Kelly Break Irish Records in Bangor | Irish Open 2026

Shortt and Kelly Smash Irish Records in Bangor as Championship Standards Soar

John Shortt and Jack Kelly delivered a sensational night of swimming at the Irish Open Championships and Commonwealth Games Trials in Bangor, rewriting the record books and underlining Ireland’s growing strength in the pool.

The pair produced standout performances on Night Two of finals, setting new Irish and Championship records while helping a host of swimmers achieve qualification standards across a packed international calendar this summer.

Shortt Hits World-Class Mark in 100m Backstroke

At just 19 years of age, John Shortt continues to establish himself as one of Ireland’s brightest prospects. The National Centre Limerick swimmer stormed to victory in the 100m Backstroke final in a time of 53.17, setting a new Irish and Championship record.

The time places him among the top four swimmers in the world in 2026 and comfortably inside the consideration standard for the European Aquatics Championships.

Shortt had only set the previous Irish record of 53.37 two weeks earlier in Paris, highlighting the rapid trajectory of his development.

“It was a good race… a bit disappointed, wanted to be 52, but you can’t have it all your own way,” Shortt admitted afterwards.

He was joined on the podium by team-mates Paddy Johnston (55.57) and Neddie Irwin (56.54), completing a dominant showing for National Centre Limerick.

Kelly Announces Himself with Record-Breaking Swim

Jack Kelly made an immediate impact on his Irish Championship debut, producing a stunning swim in the 50m Breaststroke.

The 23-year-old, who recently committed to representing Ireland, clocked 26.84, breaking Darragh Greene’s long-standing Irish record (26.94) and improving his own Championship mark set earlier in the day.

It was a landmark performance that also secured qualification for the European Aquatics Championships.

“I feel amazing… it just shows the work I’ve been doing in Austin has paid off,” Kelly said after the race.

Greene (27.62) and Eoin Corby (27.81) completed the podium, with both swimmers also achieving European consideration times.

Ireland Building Depth Ahead of Major Championships

The performances in Bangor reflect a wider surge in Irish swimming, with 24 consideration times achieved across multiple international competitions including:

European Aquatics Championships

Commonwealth Games

European Junior Championships

European Para Swimming Championships

With established stars and emerging talent delivering in equal measure, Ireland’s squad is shaping into a serious force heading into a packed summer schedule.

Competition continues through to Sunday, with further qualification times expected as swimmers chase places on the international stage.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com