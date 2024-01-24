Maynooth University and University of Galway Advance to Sigerson Cup Quarter-Finals

Maynooth’s Impressive Victory over UCC

Maynooth University secured a spot in the Sigerson Cup quarter-finals with a notable triumph over holders UCC, concluding with a 2-14 to 1-12 victory. Darragh Kirwan’s stellar performance, contributing 2-4 from play, played a pivotal role in Maynooth’s success. Both of Kirwan’s goals were netted in the opening quarter, establishing a commanding 2-9 to 1-4 halftime lead. Despite UCC’s previous high-scoring game, Maynooth’s defense proved resilient, limiting the holders’ comeback attempts. Shane O’Sullivan added to the victory with a contribution of 0-4, securing Maynooth’s advancement after a previous loss to UL.

University of Galway’s Late Surge against St Mary’s

In another thrilling encounter, the University of Galway secured their quarter-final berth by narrowly defeating St Mary’s University 0-11 to 1-7. Cian Monaghan emerged as the hero, delivering two crucial injury-time points. St Mary’s, trailing by four points, staged a late rally with 1-2, including a goal from Shea Daly in the 56th minute, taking the lead momentarily. However, University of Galway, displaying resilience, orchestrated a turnaround in the dying moments, securing their progression in a tightly contested match.

