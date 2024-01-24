HomeGAAMaynooth University and University of Galway Advance to Sigerson Cup Quarter-Finals
Maynooth University and University of Galway Advance to Sigerson Cup Quarter-Finals

Maynooth’s Impressive Victory over UCC

Maynooth University secured a spot in the Sigerson Cup quarter-finals with a notable triumph over holders UCC, concluding with a 2-14 to 1-12 victory. Darragh Kirwan’s stellar performance, contributing 2-4 from play, played a pivotal role in Maynooth’s success. Both of Kirwan’s goals were netted in the opening quarter, establishing a commanding 2-9 to 1-4 halftime lead. Despite UCC’s previous high-scoring game, Maynooth’s defense proved resilient, limiting the holders’ comeback attempts. Shane O’Sullivan added to the victory with a contribution of 0-4, securing Maynooth’s advancement after a previous loss to UL.

University of Galway’s Late Surge against St Mary’s

In another thrilling encounter, the University of Galway secured their quarter-final berth by narrowly defeating St Mary’s University 0-11 to 1-7. Cian Monaghan emerged as the hero, delivering two crucial injury-time points. St Mary’s, trailing by four points, staged a late rally with 1-2, including a goal from Shea Daly in the 56th minute, taking the lead momentarily. However, University of Galway, displaying resilience, orchestrated a turnaround in the dying moments, securing their progression in a tightly contested match.

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country.

Contact us: Email: [email protected]

