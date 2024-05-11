Preview: Sligo vs. Wexford – Clash of Determination at Markievicz Park

A compelling showdown awaits as Sligo hosts Wexford at Markievicz Park, 3pm, promising an enthralling battle in the north-western corner. Despite facing near-misses in the Connacht SFC against Galway, Sligo, under Tony McEntee’s guidance, remains optimistic about their prospects in the Tailteann Cup.

Wexford, meticulously led by John Hegarty, approach the fixture with an attacking mindset, banking on the prowess of players like Dylan Furlong and Glen Malone to bolster their forward line, spearheaded by the dynamic Mark Rossiter.

For Sligo, the indomitable Niall Murphy stands as a linchpin, while Seán Carrabine adds depth to their arsenal. With a well-rounded lineup including the likes of Alan McLaughlin and Mikey Gordon, Sligo aims to capitalize on their strengths and make a statement in the Tailteann Cup.

Both teams are poised for a showdown marked by determination and tactical prowess. With players hungry to prove their mettle and secure victory, expect a fiercely contested battle from start to finish. Join us at Markievicz Park as Sligo and Wexford go head-to-head in what promises to be a captivating clash.

Sligo: Aidan Devaney; Evan Lyons, Eddie McGuinness, Paul McNamara; Brian Cox, Darragh Cummins, Nathan Mullen; Paul Kilcoyne, Canice Mulligan; Cian Lally, Alan McLaughlin, Seán Carrabine; Mikey Gordon, Paddy O’Connor, Niall Murphy.

Subs: Daniel Lyons, Brian Callaghan, Daire O’Boyle, Eoghan Smith, Jack Lavin, Keelan Cawley, Lee Deignan, Luke Casserly, Mark Walsh, Peter Laffey, Shane Deignan.

Wexford: Rory Tubritt; Eoin Porter, Gavin Sheehan, Darragh Lyons; Dylan Furlong, Páraic Hughes, Glen Malone; Liam Coleman, Niall Hughes; Kevin O’Grady, Eoghan Nolan, Mark Rossiter; Graeme Cullen, Seán Nolan, Ben Brosnan.

Subs: William Foley, Graham Staples, Liam O’Connor, Conor Carty, Shane Doyle, Cathal Walsh, Jonathon Bealin, Richie Waters, Shane Pettit, Tom Byrne, Conor Kinsella.

