Tailteann Cup – Fermanagh v Wicklow – Preview, Starting Teams and Live score updates

Tailteann Cup Preview: Fermanagh vs. Wicklow – A Battle for Redemption

Live scores for Fermanagh v  Wicklow 

Group Three sets the stage for a gritty encounter as Fermanagh hosts Wicklow at Brewster Park, 3pm. Both teams enter the fray with a sense of quiet determination, knowing well the challenges that lie ahead in the Tailteann Cup journey.

Wicklow, despite their valiant efforts against Leinster giants, enter this match with a sense of resilience. While they secured a notable victory against Westmeath, their encounters with Kildare revealed areas for improvement. Led by Oisín McConville, Wicklow’s squad, including Kevin Quinn and Dean Healy, is primed to confront Fermanagh head-on, drawing upon lessons learned from past battles.

Fermanagh, on the other hand, faced a tough defeat against Armagh in Ulster, leaving them hungry for redemption. With a roster boasting talents like Declan McCusker and Ultan Kelm, Fermanagh seeks to regroup and assert their dominance in the Tailteann Cup arena. Under the guidance of Kieran Donnelly, they aim to harness their potential and overcome the challenges posed by Wicklow.

Expect a clash marked by grit and determination as both teams vie for a crucial victory. With emerging players eager to make their mark and experienced campaigners leading the charge, this promises to be a hard-fought battle. Don’t miss the action as Fermanagh and Wicklow lock horns in what is sure to be a captivating showdown at Brewster Park.

Fermanagh: Ross Bogue; Lee Cullen, Ché Cullen, Oisín Smyth; Declan McCusker, Shane McGullion, Josh Largo Elis; Ronan McCaffrey, Joe McDade; Conor McGee, Conor McShea, Fionan O’Brien; Ultan Kelm, Garvan Jones, Seán Cassidy.

Subs: Seán McNally, Aidan Breen, Brandon Horan, Conor Love, Jonathan Cassidy, Darragh McGurn, Oisín Murphy, Tiarnan Bogue, Diarmuid King, James McMahon, Callum Jones.

Wicklow: Shane Doyle; Tom Moran, Malachy Stone, Patrick O’Keane; Matt Nolan, Eoin Murtagh, Gavin Fogarty; Dean Healy, Craig Maguire; Darragh Fee, Christopher O’Brien, Jack Kirwan; Jonathan Carlin, Kevin Quinn, John Paul Nolan.

Subs: Cathal Fitzgerald, Mark Kenny, Cillian McDonald, Gearóid Murphy, Joe Prendergast, Oisín McGraynor, Eoin Darcy, Padraig O’Toole, Cathal Baker, Conor Fee, Jaques McCall.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

