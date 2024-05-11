As Offaly gears up to face London at Glenisk O’Connor Park in what could be a tight affair.

Offaly, buoyed by recent successes in the Leinster SFC, aims to continue their upward trajectory led by a dynamic lineup featuring stalwarts like Lee Pearson, Cormac Egan, and Keith O’Neill. Despite a challenging loss to Dublin, Offaly’s resolve remains unwavering as they seek to capitalise on their depth and skill.

London, under the astute leadership of Michael Maher, arrives with a burgeoning roster eager to make their mark. Spearheaded by the emerging duo of Shay Rafter and Josh Obahor, London’s spirited performances in the Allianz Football League underscore their potential to challenge formidable opponents. With players like Liam Gallagher and Daniel Clarke lending their expertise, London is poised to provide a stiff test for Offaly.

Start time is at 2pm, so mark your calendars and witness the excitement firsthand at Glenisk O’Connor Park.

Offaly: Ian Duffy; Lee Pearson, David Dempsey, John Furlong; Cormac Egan, Declan Hogan, Peter Cunningham; Eoin Carroll, Cathal Donoghue; Dylan Hyland, Cathal Flynn, Jordan Hayes; Cian Farrell, Keith O’Neill, Jack Bryant.

Subs: Mikey Cunningham, Diarmuid Finneran, Jack O’Brien, Daire McDaid, Rory Egan, Ruairi McNamee, Kevin McDermott, Dan Molloy, Nigel Dunne, Nathan Poland, Dan Wyer.

London: Andrew Walsh; Eoin Walsh, Daire Rooney, Michael Miller; Oran Kerr, Cahir Healy, Aidan McLoughlin; Stephen Dornan, Liam Gallagher; DJ O’Flaherty, Daniel Clarke, Ciarán Diver; Josh Obahor, Ruairi Rafferty, Fiontan Eastwood.

Subs: Luke Kelly, Ciaran McKeon, Shay Rafter, Seán McMonagle, Tighe Barry, Seán Tucker, Joseph McGill, Nathan McElwaine, Michael Carroll, Matt Moynihan, Conor Cox.

