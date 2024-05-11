Group Four Preview: Down vs. Limerick – Battle for Redemption at Páirc Esler

The stage is set for a clash of resilience as Down takes on Limerick at Páirc Esler, 4pm, in a pivotal Group Four encounter. Down, eager to bounce back from their Ulster SFC disappointment, returns to Tailteann Cup action with renewed determination under the helm of Conor Laverty.

Having reached the final of this competition last year, Down’s swift and dynamic squad, led by stalwarts like Daniel Guinness and Pat Havern, is primed to reignite their campaign. With consistent performers such as Odhran Murdock bolstering their ranks, Down aims to recapture their winning form and make their mark in the tournament.

Limerick, coming off a quarter-final defeat in the previous Tailteann Cup, seeks redemption led by the experienced trio of Peter Nash, Barry Coleman, and Iain Corbett. With players like James Naughton and Rob Childs in their arsenal, Limerick is poised to mount a formidable challenge against their northern opponents.

Expect a hard-fought battle characterized by determination and strategic prowess as both teams vie for supremacy on the field. With substitutes ready to make an impact and leaders guiding their respective sides, this promises to be a captivating showdown. Don’t miss the action as Down and Limerick clash in what is sure to be a compelling contest at Páirc Esler.

Down: John O’Hare; Finn McElroy, Ryan McEvoy, Peter Fegan; Ryan Magill, Pierce Laverty, Shealan Johnston; Daniel Guinness, Odhran Murdock; Shane Annett, Liam Kerr, Miceal Rooney; Danny Magill, Pat Havern, Ryan Johnston.

Subs: Kevin Anderson, Paddy McCarthy, Ben McConville, Eamonn Brown, John McGovern, Oisín Savage, Conor McCrickard, James Guinness, Rory Mason, Jonny Flynn, Gareth McKibben.

Limerick: Josh Ryan; Darren O’Doherty, Seán O’Dea, Cormac Woulfe; Barry Coleman, Cillian Fahy, Paul Maher; Tommy Childs, Michael Donovan; Shane Costelloe, James Naughton, Cathal Downes; Brian Ahern, Rob Childs, Peter Nash.

Subs: Jeffrey Alfred, Iain Corbett, Tony McCarthy, Shane Doherty, Ruadhan O’Connor, Joe Sweeney, Tommy Griffin, Darragh Siochru, Eoin Hurley, Jamie Baynham, Andrew Meade.

