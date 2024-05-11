Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Preview: Carlow vs. Kilkenny – Clash of Grit and Determination at Netwatch Cullen Park

Saturday, May 11th sets the stage for a compelling showdown as Carlow welcomes Kilkenny to Netwatch Cullen Park at 4.30pm, live on GAAGO. Despite missing key players, Kilkenny has already notched up three points from their initial two fixtures, showcasing their resilience under Derek Lyng’s leadership.

In their encounter at Pearse Stadium against Galway, Kilkenny exhibited commendable composure, with Martin Keoghan leading the charge while Cian Kenny continues to impress. Carlow, though enduring losses to Galway and Dublin, has displayed tenacity on the field, led by standout performer Marty Kavanagh.

The history between these two teams adds further intrigue, with Kilkenny having emerged victorious in their previous championship encounters in 2019 and 1993. However, Carlow remains undeterred, aiming to capitalize on any opportunities that arise during the match.

Carlow fields a determined lineup featuring Brian Tracey in goal and an array of talents such as Martin Kavanagh and Conor Kehoe. Meanwhile, Kilkenny, with Eoin Murphy guarding the net, bolster their squad with the likes of TJ Reid and Billy Ryan poised to make an impact.

Expect a fiercely contested battle marked by passion and skill as both teams vie for dominance on the hurling field. With substitutes ready to make their mark and leaders guiding their respective sides, this clash promises to be a riveting spectacle for hurling enthusiasts. Don’t miss the action as Carlow and Kilkenny go head-to-head in what is sure to be a thrilling encounter at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Carlow: Brian Tracey; Paul Doyle, Dion Wall, Niall Bolger; Tony Lawlor, Kevin McDonald, Fiachra Fitzpatrick; Ciarán Whelan, Richard Coady; Jon Nolan, Chris Nolan, Martin Kavanagh; Conor Kehoe, John Michael Nolan, Paddy Boland.

Subs: Ciarán Abbey, Conor Lawlor, Jack McCullagh, Seán Joyce, Scott Treacy, James Doyle, Lorcan Doyle, Evan Kealy, Donagh Murphy, Paidí O’Shea, Ciarán Kavanagh.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield, Paddy Deegan, Shane Murphy; Cian Kenny, Richie Reid; Martin Keoghan, John Donnelly, Tom Phelan; Billy Ryan, TJ Reid, Owen Wall.

Subs: Aidan Tallis, Conor Delaney, Jordan Molloy, Darragh Corcoran, Killian Doyle, Conor Fogarty, Gearóid Dunne, Billy Drennan, Luke Hogan, Harry Shine, Liam Blanchfield.

